Executive Speech | Director Wray’s Remarks at the FBI Kansas City Field Office Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 3 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 03 aprile 2024 April 3, 2024 – Director Wray’s Remarks at the FBI Kansas City Field Office Ribbon Cutting Ceremony;

FBI Director Christopher Wray’s remarks at the FBI Kansas City Field Office ribbon cutting ceremony on April 3, 2024

Full Remarks – https://www.fbi.gov/news/speeches/director-wrays-remarks-at-the-fbi-kansas-city-field-office-ribbon-cutting-ceremony

