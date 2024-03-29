Close Menu
Trending
venerdì 29 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

[NASA HQ News] NASA Awards Safety, Mission Assurance Engineering Contract

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 29 marzo 2024 March 29, 2024
RELEASE: C24-010
NASA Awards Safety, Mission Assurance Engineering Contract
[NASA meatball logo]
NASA has selected Science Applications International Corporation of Reston, Virginia, for safety and mission assurance support at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, and White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico.
The Safety and Mission Assurance Engineering Contract III (SMAEC) is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the ability to issue cost-plus-award-fee and fixed price task orders. The contract begins June 1 with a five-year base period, followed by two one-year options, with possible extensions of services through November 2031. The total maximum value of the contract is approximately $494 million.
The contract will provide safety, reliability, and quality engineering, as well as quality and software assurance support for NASA programs and projects in deep space including the Orion spacecraft, Gateway lunar space station, and Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility, as well as the Commercial Crew, Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development, International Space Station, and Human Research Programs.
Services also may be provided at other NASA centers, U.S. government facilities, contractor or subcontractor locations, or vendor facilities as provided in the statement of work, or as specified in the issued task orders.
For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

Home Page


-end-
TO RECEIVE NASA NEWS RELEASES

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl