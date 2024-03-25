FBI Top Stories: NICS Enhanced Background Checks for Under-21 Gun Buyers Showing Results

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 March 25, 2024 – NICS Enhanced Background Checks for Under-21 Gun Buyers Showing Results;

A 2022 law requires the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System analysts to go beyond the routine when requests are for prospective gun buyers who are under 21 years old.

