(AGENPARL) – mar 12 marzo 2024 March 8, 2024 – Owner of Telemedicine Companies Pleads Guilty to Role in $136 Million Medicare Fraud Conspiracy;

Jean Wilson, the owner of two purported telemedicine companies, pleaded guilty to her role in a conspiracy to defraud Medicare of $136 million.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/owner-of-telemedicine-companies-pleads-guilty-to-role-in-136m-medicare-fraud-conspiracy

