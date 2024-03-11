Close Menu
lunedì 11 Marzo 2024
[NASA HQ News] NASA Awards Environmental, Safety, Health, Mission Assurance Contract

(AGENPARL) – lun 11 marzo 2024 NASA Awards Environmental, Safety, Health, Mission Assurance Contract
March 11, 2024
CONTRACT RELEASE: C24-008
NASA
NASA has selected Bastion Technologies Inc. of Houston to provide support services in four broad technical areas including environmental, institutional operational safety, occupational health, aeronautics and space systems, and ground support equipment mission assurance.
The Environmental, Safety, Health, and Mission Assurance contract is cost-plus-fixed-fee with indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task orders with a maximum value of approximately $125.4 million. The performance period is from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2029.
Services will be provided at NASA’s Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field in Cleveland and Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. Services also will be provided at the agency’s Headquarters in Washington and may be required at other NASA facilities, once approved, and placed on the contract.
Major subcontractors for Bastion Technologies Inc. include Leidos Inc. of Reston, Virginia, and Herndon Solutions Group of Henderson, Nevada.
