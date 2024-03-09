(AGENPARL) – sab 09 marzo 2024 March 7, 2024 – U.S. Army Intelligence Analyst Arrested and Charged with Conspiracy to Obtain and Disclose National Defense Information, Export Control Violations, and Bribery;

Korbein Schultz, a U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst, was arrested at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, following an indictment by a federal grand jury charging him with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/us-army-intelligence-analyst-arrested-and-charged-with-conspiracy-to-obtain-and-disclose-national-defense-information-export-control-violations-and-bribery

