[NASA HQ News] NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Return to Earth to Air Live on NASA Platforms

(AGENPARL) – ven 08 marzo 2024 NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Return to Earth to Air Live on NASA Platforms

MAR 08, 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY M24-037

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 poses for a photo before their mission to the International Space Station. From left to right: Mission Specialist Konstantin Borisov, Pilot Andreas Mogensen, Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, and Mission Specialist Satoshi Furukawa.

Credits: SpaceX

NASA will provide live coverage of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-7 return to Earth from the International Space Station, beginning with a change-of-command ceremony at 11:55 a.m. EDT on Sunday, March 10.

Pending weather conditions off the coast of Florida, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the space station at 11:05 a.m. Monday, March 11, to begin the journey home, with NASA coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. NASA and SpaceX are targeting as early as 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, for splashdown off the Florida coast.

The return and related activities will air live on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

NASA’s coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Sunday, March 10

11:55 a.m.: Crew-7 farewell remarks and change of command ceremony aboard the space station

Monday, March 11

9 a.m.: Hatch closure coverage begins

9:15 a.m.: Hatch closing

10:45 a.m.: Undocking coverage begins

11:05 a.m.: Undocking

Tuesday, March 12

4:30 a.m.: Coverage begins as the spacecraft leaves low Earth orbit, completes re-entry, and prepares for splashdown

5:35 a.m.: Splashdown

7 a.m.: Return to Earth media teleconference call with the following participants:

* Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

* Jeff Arend, manager for systems engineering and integration, NASA’s International Space Station Office

* SpaceX representative

* Eric Van Der Wal, Houston office team leader, ESA

* Hiroshi Sasaki, vice president for human space flight and space exploration, JAXA

See full mission coverage, NASA’s commercial crew blog, and more information about the mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

-end-