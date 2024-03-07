[NASA HQ News] Texas Students to Hear from NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

(AGENPARL) – gio 07 marzo 2024 Texas Students to Hear from NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

MAR 07, 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY M24-035

(Oct. 30, 2023) – NASA astronaut and Expedition 70 Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara replaces hardware inside the Plant Habitat facility to prep for future experiments investigating genetic responses and immune system function of tomatoes in microgravity.

Credits: NASA

The San Antonio River Authority and students from the Advanced Learning Academy in San Antonio, Texas, will have an opportunity Friday, March 8, to hear from NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara aboard the International Space Station.

The space to Earth call will air live at 12:30 p.m. EST March 8, on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

In preparation for the event, students and their families will participate in a star party hosted by the San Antonio Astronomical Association. Students are working on numerous science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects related to astronomy, astronautics, and space technology that will be showcased at Advanced Learning Academy on the day of the event. The River Authority and academy, along with event partners Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College, Southwest Research Institute, and the Science Mill, Johnson City, Texas, will facilitate hands-on STEM activities with the participating K-12 students. In addition, more than 50 school groups and partners representing four Texas counties (Bexar, Wilson, Karnes, Goliad) in the River Authority’s jurisdiction will also host an education downlink viewing party.

For more than 23 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the International Space Station benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration. As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the space station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

