(AGENPARL) – gio 07 marzo 2024 March 7, 2024 – Chinese National Residing in California Arrested for Theft of Artificial Intelligence-Related Trade Secrets from Google;

Linwei Ding, aka Leon Ding, was charged with four counts of theft of trade secrets in connection with an alleged plan to steal from Google proprietary information related to artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/chinese-national-residing-in-california-arrested-for-theft-of-artificial-intelligence-related-trade-secrets-from-google

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FBI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI

FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates

Related categories: National Press Releases

Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe