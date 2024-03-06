(AGENPARL) – mer 06 marzo 2024 March 4, 2024 – Air Force Employee Indicted for Unlawful Disclosure of Classified National Defense Information;

David Franklin Slater, a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force, has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to transmit and transmitting classified information.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/air-force-employee-indicted-for-unlawful-disclosure-of-classified-national-defense-information

