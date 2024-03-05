FBI Top Stories: A Proven Partnership: Director Discusses FBI-Military Collaboration at West Point

(AGENPARL) – mar 05 marzo 2024 March 4, 2024 – A Proven Partnership: Director Discusses FBI-Military Collaboration at West Point;
On March 4, FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to speak with future U.S. Army officers about the Bureau’s legacy of collaboration with the Defense Department.
Full Story – https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/a-proven-partnership-director-discusses-fbi-military-collaboration-at-west-point
