Joint Statement from Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Meloni

We, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, met today in Toronto, Ontario, to reaffirm the profound friendship and the shared values that bind Canada and Italy and to discuss our shared interests, including to deliver sustainable prosperity for our citizens in a complex global environment.

We believe in the need to build the resilience of countries to manage global challenges. Canada and Italy can work strategically towards this goal.

As trading nations, Canada and Italy understand the importance of an effective rules-based order, and the benefits that derive from predictable, transparent, and accessible business environments. We welcome our strong and growing economic partnership that generates sustainable economic growth, jobs, and innovation in both our countries.

Canada and Italy enjoy a strong trade and investment relationship, with economies that are complementary and that benefit from the strength of small and medium sized enterprises. Italy is Canada’s 2nd largest trading partner in the European Union, with two-way trade reaching a record high of $15.8 billion in 2023. We also acknowledge the benefits to our relationship that come from a community of 1.6 million Canadians of Italian descent, who actively contribute to each of our landscapes.

Today, we have agreed to further deepen our political, economic, and strategic ties and elevate our already excellent bilateral relationship by committing to establish the Canada-Italy Roadmap for Enhanced Cooperation. This Roadmap will set out ambitious, concrete plans to collaborate, over the next 3-5 years, in priority areas, including energy security and the shift to a sustainable energy future, climate change and biodiversity, migration, sustainable economic growth, and research and innovation, including on artificial intelligence.

Through closer ties and strategic alignment, this joint Roadmap will lay the foundation for a renewed and more energized partnership that will contribute to the prosperity of both Canada and Italy, and help us work together to advance shared goals on the global stage. We look forward to reviewing progress on the development of the Roadmap at our next meeting in Italy in June.

Today, we also discussed Italy’s G7 Presidency priorities and our joint commitment to addressing pressing global challenges and advancing our common objectives. As Italy holds the G7 Presidency in 2024, followed by Canada’s Presidency in 2025, we will work closely together to advance G7 priorities, including upholding the rules-based international order, grounded on the UN charter; protecting international peace and security; and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms. We will also work to advance common priorities on economic and supply chain resilience; governance of artificial intelligence and digital technology; environment, climate action and clean energy; and health and food security. We also look forward to continued discussions within the G7 on addressing irregular migration.

Canada and Italy will work together to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, including through development financing. We are both committed to supporting inclusive growth and sustainable economic development in collaboration with our African partners. Canada welcomes Italy’s focus on Africa during its G7 Presidency and the objectives and priorities of the Mattei Plan announced at the recent Italy-Africa Summit.

As NATO Allies, G7, G20 and UN partners, we work in close partnership to address unprecedented global security, political and economic challenges and crises, including Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts and instability in Gaza and across the Middle East and the Red Sea. Canada and Italy continue to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive, prosperous, secure, and based on the rule of law.