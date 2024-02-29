(AGENPARL) – gio 29 febbraio 2024 Feb. 21, 2024 – Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Extradition of Polad Omarov from Czechia to the United States;

The Justice Department issued a statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the extradition of Polad Omarov from Czechia to the United States.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/statement-from-attorney-general-merrick-b-garland-on-the-extradition-of-polad-omarov-from-czechia-to-the-united-states

