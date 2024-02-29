(AGENPARL) – gio 29 febbraio 2024 Jan. 25, 2024 – Berklee College of Music Student Convicted of Stalking, Threatening Individual Promoting Democracy in China;
A federal jury convicted a People’s Republic of China (PRC) national and Berklee College of Music student for stalking and threatening an individual who posted fliers in support of democracy in China around the Berklee campus area.
Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/berklee-college-of-music-student-convicted-of-stalking-threatening-individual-promoting-democracy-in-china
