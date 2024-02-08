(AGENPARL) – gio 08 febbraio 2024 *GRAN GIURI’, ORLANDO: SCIOGLIMENTO NON E’ GRAN SORPRESA, FRANCAMENTE NON

NE COSTITUIREI UN ALTRO*

Lo scioglimento del Gran Giurì? “Non è un gran sorpresa, è abbastanza

espressione della maggioranza. Darne vita ad un altro? Io francamente

lascerei perdere”. a Rai Radio1, ospite di Un Giorno da Pecora, il deputato

Pd Andrea Orlando, intervistato da Giorgio Lauro e Geppi Cucciari.

*Davide Campione*

‘Un Giorno da Pecora – Radio1’

*Web: **http://ungiornodapecora.rai.it/

*

*Facebook: **bit.ly/ungiornodapecoraFB*

*Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/1giornodapecora

*

*P Please consider the environment – Do you really need to print this

email?*