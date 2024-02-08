(AGENPARL) – gio 08 febbraio 2024 *GRAN GIURI’, ORLANDO: SCIOGLIMENTO NON E’ GRAN SORPRESA, FRANCAMENTE NON
NE COSTITUIREI UN ALTRO*
Lo scioglimento del Gran Giurì? “Non è un gran sorpresa, è abbastanza
espressione della maggioranza. Darne vita ad un altro? Io francamente
lascerei perdere”. a Rai Radio1, ospite di Un Giorno da Pecora, il deputato
Pd Andrea Orlando, intervistato da Giorgio Lauro e Geppi Cucciari.
