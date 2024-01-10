CS_TERNA: CONCLUSO CON SUCCESSO IL LANCIO DI UN’EMISSIONE OBBLIGAZIONARIA DA 850 MILIONI DI EURO E CON DURATA PARI A 7 ANNI

(AGENPARL) – mer 10 gennaio 2024 TERNA: SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF A 7-YEAR BOND ISSUE

FOR € 850 MILLION

Very favourable response in the market with demand outstripping supply by almost 3 times the

offered amount

Rome, 10 January 2024 – Terna S.p.A. (“Terna” or “Company”) today successfully launched a fixed

rate, single tranche bond issue for a total amount of € 850 million.

The issue, which received a very favourable market response with demand outstripping supply by

almost 3 times the offered amount, is characterized by high quality and broad geographical

diversification of investors. It was made in the framework of the € 9,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term

Notes (EMTN) Programme, which has been rated “BBB+” by Standard and Poor’s and “(P)Baa2” by

Moody’s.

The bond has a nominal amount of € 850 million, a duration of 7 years and maturity on 17 January

2031. It will pay a coupon of 3,50% and will be issued at a price of 99,385, with a spread of 100 basis

points over the midswap. The settlement date for the issue is scheduled for 17 January 2024.

It is expected that the proceeds from the issue will be used by the Company led by Giuseppina Di

Foggia to meet ordinary financial requirements and to fund the needs of the Group’s Industrial Plan.

An application will be made for the bond – at the time of the issue – to be listed on the Luxembourg

Stock Exchange.

The bond issue was placed by a syndicate of banks formed by Banca Akros, BNP Paribas,

CaixaBank, Citi, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan

Stanley, SMBC, Unicredit Bank AG, acting as joint-bookrunners.

