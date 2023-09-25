Trending
TUESDAY 26th SEPTEMBER: CLOSING PRESS CONFERENCE – 63rd GENOA INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

TOMORROW, TUESDAY 26th SEPTEMBER
CLOSING PRESS CONFERENCE
63rd GENOA INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW
12:00 pm – FORUM HALL
(Blue Pavilion – Mezzanine Floor)
Tomorrow Tuesday, 26th September at 12.00 noon, the Closing Press Conference of the 63rd Genoa International Boat Show will be held in the Forum Hall on the Mezzanine Floor of the Blue Pavilion.
Speakers will include:
Saverio Cecchi, President of the Italian Marine Industry Association
Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa
Luigi Attanasio, President of the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region
