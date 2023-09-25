(AGENPARL) – lun 25 settembre 2023 Se non leggi correttamente questo messaggio, clicca qui
TOMORROW, TUESDAY 26th SEPTEMBER
CLOSING PRESS CONFERENCE
63rd GENOA INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW
12:00 pm – FORUM HALL
(Blue Pavilion – Mezzanine Floor)
Tomorrow Tuesday, 26th September at 12.00 noon, the Closing Press Conference of the 63rd Genoa International Boat Show will be held in the Forum Hall on the Mezzanine Floor of the Blue Pavilion.
Speakers will include:
Saverio Cecchi, President of the Italian Marine Industry Association
Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa
Luigi Attanasio, President of the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region
Ufficio Stampa Salone Nautico Internazionale di Genova
(AGENPARL) – lun 25 settembre 2023 Se non leggi correttamente questo messaggio, clicca qui