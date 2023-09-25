(AGENPARL) – lun 25 settembre 2023 Se non leggi correttamente questo messaggio, clicca qui

TOMORROW, TUESDAY 26th SEPTEMBER

CLOSING PRESS CONFERENCE

63rd GENOA INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

12:00 pm – FORUM HALL

(Blue Pavilion – Mezzanine Floor)

Tomorrow Tuesday, 26th September at 12.00 noon, the Closing Press Conference of the 63rd Genoa International Boat Show will be held in the Forum Hall on the Mezzanine Floor of the Blue Pavilion.

Speakers will include:

Saverio Cecchi, President of the Italian Marine Industry Association

Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa

Luigi Attanasio, President of the Genoa Chamber of Commerce

Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region

Ufficio Stampa Salone Nautico Internazionale di Genova