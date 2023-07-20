China-Taiwan Weekly Update, July 20, 2023

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 [ISW Logo]

China-Taiwan Weekly Update

Authors: Nils Peterson of the Institute for the Study of War

Editors: [Dan Blumenthal](https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001DXkKG-IzYbadhIaOWnhlDWhV7KDbelAZ6PgxGq3tfCCOBzC_o0WkTTHla6i_LDUDwuMncfolm6m_VVnXzJmN1uU0mnwm3NJ0IvNPNCUnTY63636vnvL-tMUU29DsFhbSys8b1TA3u2A8ltVt3jk1Uv2hOTsKnSX1IR7dtTelNsgLNml8oGPwFg==&c=rrFFl5Ge8WOs9pwaPw2jHAC70WWTMwwYCYBle2gpxNfrS7gaLKUDgA==&ch=JT-sRkEs6UxI_OP6E43JkkNuPisOMeDeAbsrQqB58eMSOiV5vSjZNw==) and [Frederick W. Kagan](https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001DXkKG-IzYbadhIaOWnhlDWhV7KDbelAZ6PgxGq3tfCCOBzC_o0WkTXboj6l8bfVHA6AbJU1n4Rct6icG49btVAJW1LaZZuXIxK22sUCB-fjjN1nMjoHs9v_UAftBqtZpA1n2o3Ae-Alpzqiua9MB1Kbme_WoS48nz_iQVoUyRoYeithK92LVKg==&c=rrFFl5Ge8WOs9pwaPw2jHAC70WWTMwwYCYBle2gpxNfrS7gaLKUDgA==&ch=JT-sRkEs6UxI_OP6E43JkkNuPisOMeDeAbsrQqB58eMSOiV5vSjZNw==) of the American Enterprise Institute

Data Cutoff: July 17 at 5pm ET

The China–Taiwan Weekly Update focuses on the Chinese Communist Party’s paths to controlling Taiwan and relevant cross–Taiwan Strait developments.

Key Takeaways

– Foxconn founder Terry Gou published an article in the Washington Post urging high-level dialogue between the ROC and PRC. The article likely will further CCP information operations that aim to exculpate the party from blame for exacerbating cross-strait tensions. This assessment is independent of Gou’s intentions for publishing the article.

– The Taiwanese media outlet United Daily News (UDN) falsely alleged the United States pressured Taiwan to develop biological weapons. The UDN allegation likely will further CCP information operations that aim to decrease the confidence of the Taiwanese population in the United States as a reliable partner.

– The CCP is likely to fuse human and technological surveillance methods in implementing its anti-espionage law.

– The CCP criticized Japan’s release of over one million tons of water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, possibly to buttress the party’s image as a responsible regional power.

– The CCP messaged its alignment with Russia’s view of NATO as an instigator in other regions’ affairs to signal its opposition to greater NATO involvement in East Asia.