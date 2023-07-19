STATEMENT: Israel’s Travel Policy Announcement

(AGENPARL) – mer 19 luglio 2023 [State Department Seal]

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesperson

—————————————————————

For Immediate Release

STATEMENT BY MATTHEW MILLER, SPOKESPERSON

July 19, 2023

Israel’s Travel Policy Announcement

The United States welcomes Israel’s announcement today that it is changing travel procedures for U.S. citizens traveling to Israel for short term visits, including transit. We understand that these changes are designed to ensure equal treatment for all U.S. citizens, without regard to national origin, religion, or ethnicity. The updated travel policies, which go into effect July 20, will allow all U.S. citizens to travel to Israel via all ports of entry, including Ben Gurion Airport. This policy applies to all U.S. citizens, including Palestinian Americans on the Palestinian population registry.

For entry into the Visa Waiver Program, the complete list of requirements must be satisfied. The Department is working closely with the Government of Israel in its efforts to meet those requirements, in furtherance of our shared goal that Israel join the Visa Waiver Program when it meets all program requirements. The United States will continue to closely engage with the Government of Israel and monitor the implementation of its updated travel policies, which will inform Israel’s candidacy for the Visa Waiver Program.

—————————————————————