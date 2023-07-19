MEDIA NOTE: Wanted: Virtual Student Federal Service Student Interns for 2023-24 Academic Year

(AGENPARL) – mer 19 luglio 2023 [State Department Seal]

July 19, 2023

Wanted: Virtual Student Federal Service Student Interns for 2023-24 Academic Year

Developed by the Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM), the Virtual Student Federal Service intern program continues to be an exceptional platform for fostering innovation and recruiting the next generation of talent. The program provides both valuable professional experience and nurtures the next generation of leaders and problem solvers. The VSFS also provides an innovative, inclusive and accessible internship platform to students who might not otherwise be able to participate in an in-person federal service internship.

For the 2022-23 academic year, 1,500 students were selected from a highly competitive pool of 7,000 applicants, representing a wide range of academic disciplines and backgrounds. Students collaborated with 43 federal agencies completing more than 500 projects, including data analysis, research, social media management, graphic design, and IT strategy.

The VSFS program, established in 2009 by the State Department’s IRM Office of eDiplomacy, connects talented and motivated students to U.S. federal government agencies to make a positive impact and gain experience. The program’s virtual nature enables students from across the country to participate, regardless of their location, fostering diversity and inclusivity and introducing students to public service.

