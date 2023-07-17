MEDIA NOTE: U.S. Selects ES Global for the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 luglio 2023 [State Department Seal]

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesperson

—————————————————————

For Immediate Release

MEDIA NOTE

July 17, 2023

U.S. Selects ES Global for the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

The Department of State is pleased to announce the selection of ES Global to design and construct the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Expos, also known in the U.S. as World’s Fairs, are historic opportunities to showcase American values, enterprise, culture, and global leadership and to work with international partners to tackle shared global challenges.

The USA Pavilion theme “Imagine” encourages visitors to visualize themselves in the United States as we support advances in sustainability, space exploration, education, and entrepreneurship. The “Imagine” theme inspires visitors to envision themselves studying at our top-tier universities, touring various parts of the United States, appreciating the country’s natural beauty and sustainability efforts, and joining our journey back to the moon and beyond. Expo 2025 Osaka will open in April 2025 and is expected to receive 28.2 million visits over the course of its six-month duration.

# # #

—————————————————————