Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller – 07-17-2023

MR MILLER: I don’t know about the main act. I will do my best. Matt, want to start? Anything

further, or I free to go?

QUESTION: Well, I’m just curious, because when the Secretary said by the end of the summer

you won’t have confirmed ambassadors in Egypt, Israel, Jordan, or Lebanon. But I don’t think,

unless I’m wrong – and please correct me if I’m wrong – that there has been anyone even

nominated to replace Tom Nides.

MR MILLER: The point he was making is that we have -QUESTION: Oh, I get the point.

MR MILLER: We had no -QUESTION: I mean, you can’t complain if you don’t have -MR MILLER: We – if – if we had a nominee today -QUESTION: Maybe. But you don’t -MR MILLER: — that nominee would still face the same blanket hold after that nominee went

through the Senate, the regular process.

QUESTION: But – fine. But has -MR MILLER: Still saying the blanket hold -QUESTION: Has the – has the administration – has the White House nominated anyone?

MR MILLER: We have not yet nominated, but if you look at the number of -QUESTION: (Off-mike.)

MR MILLER: Let me finish. If you look at the – if you look at the situation as it exists currently,

all the nominees that start today are still backlogged based on what’s happening in the floor.

There’s a – there is a huge backlog.

QUESTION: Okay. Okay. I’m not debating that point. I’m just wondering if – are there – have

there been people nominated for those four – for those four posts?

MR MILLER: We have – I don’t have the full -QUESTION: I think at least one of them has been.

MR MILLER: Yeah, I think -QUESTION: But – but certainly no one for Israel.

MR MILLER: That’s right. Well, the ambassador for Israel just stepped down in the last two

weeks, so the point -QUESTION: Yeah. Well, yeah. But you’re complaining about something that’s going to happen

later this summer but you don’t even have anyone in the pipeline.

MR MILLER: I would be more than happy to withdraw the complaint if the Senate decides to

start moving on our ambassadees expeditious – our ambassadors expeditiously and we can

count on the ambassador to nominate -QUESTION: Okay.

MR MILLER: — nominee to Israel to be moved through unanimous consent, as these typically

have been.

QUESTION: All right, I was just hoping you were going to make some news about who would be

– who would be nominated.

MR MILLER: I don’t think I – I don’t – I don’t think I should -QUESTION: Or as the new deputy – or as the new deputy secretary.

MR MILLER: I don’t think I should do that.

QUESTION: Did Ambassador Nides leave? Is he already – I’m sorry, but just to clarify on

Ambassador Nides, did he already leave his post?

MR MILLER: I believe he’s – I believe he’s finished his tenure, yes.

Go ahead.

QUESTION: Thank you. I just wanted to follow up because we received a statement from

Senator Paul, Rand Paul, in response to Blinken’s letter and comments. And he’s placing the

blame with Chairman Menendez, saying if – saying the committee will only return to expedited

procedure when Chairman Menendez signs COVID-19 document requests. Is that something

that the State Department would encourage Menendez to do? Is that something that you –

Blinken or officials have spoken to senators? Can you just speak to that?

MR MILLER: So I won’t get into what is an internal Senate issue. I will say with – from our

perspective, we have already provided documents to Senator Paul that are responsive to his

requests. We have made clear that we see this as an ongoing process. We will continue to

provide documents that are responsive to his requests. But he is asking us for documents that

are not State Department documents and documents that we cannot provide because they’re

not in our possession but yet continues to use that as an excuse to hold up State Department

nominees, as the Secretary pointed out – pointed out, who have never been held to this

standard before. The vast majority of career ambassadors have been confirmed through

unanimous consent.

So we are happy to continue to engage in a legitimate process with Senator Paul. I will let

Senator Menendez speak to internal Senate issues, but he shouldn’t be holding our nominees

hostage, because all that does is hurt our national security.

Go ahead, Janne.

QUESTION: Thank you, Matt. The UN Security Council failed to announce last week a

statement condemning the North Korea’s ballistic missile launch violations due to opposition

from China and Russia. As long as China and Russia protect North Korea in the UN Security

Council, North Korea will not stop its provocations. What solution does the United States have

to convince China and Russia?

MR MILLER: Well, I will just say, as you pointed out, you’re right; all of the members of the UN

Security Council except Russia and China voted to condemn the DPRK’s continued violation of

UN Security Council resolutions, expressing concern about continued launches, and calling for

progress for dialogue. We hope the UN Security Council will continue to come together to

address the DPRK’s actions.

And I will say that this is an issue that the Secretary raised in his meetings when we were in

China. It’s an issue we continue to raise with China, and we would hope that China and Russia

would urge the DPRK to come to the table.

QUESTION: Second question. South Korean President Yoon made a surprise visit to Ukraine

and met with President Zelenskyy, and President Yoon promised to help Ukraine with military

supplies and reconstruction. How can the U.S. evaluate this?

MR MILLER: We welcomed the visit and we welcomed the president’s expression of support.

We always think it’s important when other foreign leaders can make the trip to Ukraine to

speak firsthand with President Zelenskyy and other members of the Ukrainian Government to

see the destruction that has been inflicted on that country by Russia, and we encourage every

country in the world to join us in supporting Ukraine.

QUESTION: China?

MR MILLER: Yeah, go ahead.

QUESTION: Thank you. Thank you, Matt. My first question is about Pakistan just had its Corps

Commanders’ Conference held today in which they urged Afghanistan to take care of the

terrorist sanctuaries there which are coming and doing activities in Pakistan. And this – in one

week this is the second time that Pakistan military has openly told Afghanistan to take some

action, otherwise they are going to take some action against them. Your comments about that?

MR MILLER: So I don’t have any comment specifically on that, but I will say we have made very

clear that we believe the Taliban has the responsibility to prevent the – Afghanistan from being

used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks.

QUESTION: Okay. And my second question is about President Modi and the UAE president had

a meeting a few days ago, and they decided to do their trade of over $8 billion and change it

into their local currencies. We have seen a big twist in the dollarization value decrease over

there. Is the U.S. paying any attention to that or doing any steps on that?

MR MILLER: We are, but I don’t have any comment on it.

QUESTION: Thank you.

MR MILLER: Said.

QUESTION: Thank you. A couple questions on the Palestinian-Israel issue. Peace Now reports

that since the beginning of January, the Israelis have approved something like 13,000 new

housing settlement units and so on. I mean, I sound like a broken record, but what could this

administration do to sort of deter the Israelis instead of rewarding them? I mean, we see that

the president of Israel is coming, maybe the prime minister of Israel is coming, so -MR MILLER: I will say, as I have said before, that we have been absolutely clear on this issue.

The United States opposes such unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult

to achieve and are an obstacle to peace. That includes settlement activity. We have made this

clear publicly – made it clear in conversation with you a number of times – and we make it clear

in our conversations with Israeli Government officials.

QUESTION: Another question on a journalist, a Palestinian journalist that has been arrested by

the Palestinian Authority for conducting his job. I know that the PA – you’re the benefactor of

the PA in many ways, so do you have any comment on the brutality of the Palestinian Authority

in terms of dealing with Palestinian journalists?

MR MILLER: I don’t have any comment on this specific case. I would say that broadly speaking,

the United States supports press freedom and the protection of all journalists in carrying out

their work.

QUESTION: Yeah. Are you aware of the arrest of Akil Awawdeh?

MR MILLER: Seen the reports.

QUESTION: A follow-up on Israel?

MR MILLER: Yeah, go ahead.

QUESTION: Yes. Since the president’s visiting tomorrow and it’s been announced today that

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been invited to come to the U.S. to meet with President Biden,

you’ve expressed these concerns over and over, often in response to Said questions, but in

response to many different actions that the Israeli Government has taken, you’re expressing

concerns about the policies of this government, but we now see an invitation being extended.

We’ve got the president coming. I guess what’s your response to the – I think a lot of people

would see that and say you’re not following up these concerns with any sort of tangible action.

MR MILLER: I would say I think that the characterization oversimplifies our relationship with

this government. As is true for a number of our allies, there are things with which we agree

with Israel, things with which we disagree. We make clear in all of our engagements with Israel

that our commitment to their security is ironclad. At the same time, we make – we raise

concerns that we have with them.

We also have priorities that we’re working on with respect to the Government of Israel. As you

know, Secretary Blinken traveled to Saudi Arabia recently, where he pressed for normalization

with Saudi Arabia. We’ve launched an extensive effort to deepen and broaden normalization

with other countries in the region.

So yes, we do have concerns with certain actions the Government of Israel takes, but we have

other issues on which we have shared priorities and we work together. So our relationship with

them is one where we have some things we agree on and work together, and other places

where we have concerns and we press them privately and publicly.

QUESTION: But one of those issues that you are in touch with them on is the Israelis getting

access to the Visa Waiver Program. There’s been some reporting out of Israel; Israeli officials

seem to be sort of suggesting that they’re going to be able to move forward on that, that there

might be a pilot program to see whether Palestinian Americans can travel in the same way as

other Americans in Israel. Could – is there any update you can give us on Israel’s chances of

getting into that program soon?

MR MILLER: I am not going to comment on those reports or prognosticate on their chances

other than to say that we continue to be in discussions with Israel about this matter. We

continue to work with them toward fulfilling the Visa Waiver Program requirements, including

extending reciprocal privileges to all U.S. citizens and nationals, including Palestinian

Americans, to travel to and through Israel. It’s an important issue. It’s one we’ve been engaged

with them on for some time, but I don’t have an update on the status.

QUESTION: Moving to China?

MR MILLER: Yeah, go ahead.

QUESTION: Thank you, Matt. Last week, Iraq has signed a deal with Tehran that exchanged gas

for oil, and that – this has likely violated your sanctions on Iran. Any reactions to that?

MR MILLER: I don’t. We continue to monitor that issue.

QUESTION: Okay, and one last question. This week, the Iraqi prime minister visited Syria and

met with Bashar al-Assad, and also they discussed about different issues in the region. As the

Syrian Bashar al-Assad coming back to the regional arena, do you have a clear policy towards

the Kurdish issue in Syria? How do you want to resolve the Kurdish issue in Syria at this stage?

MR MILLER: Let me take that one back.

QUESTION: China?

MR MILLER: Go ahead.

QUESTION: Thank you. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled that we might have

to wait till October to seeing the Turkish parliament ratifying Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Based on your recent conversations that you have with the Turkish Government, are you

optimistic that this might move forward faster and get it done earlier, before October?

MR MILLER: I won’t speak to timelines. I will say that we were – we are optimistic that

Sweden’s accession into NATO will be approved. We appreciate Prime Minister Erdogan’s work

on this matter – president, excuse me; I knew as it came out of my mouth that it was wrong.

We appreciate President Erdogan’s work on this matter, but I don’t have any timeline other

than to say that we hope it’s approved as soon as possible.

Go ahead, Guita.

QUESTION: Thanks. Do you have any updates on the work of the Office of the Special Envoy

for Iran in gaining the release of the dual-national Americans imprisoned in Iran?

MR MILLER: I do not. It’s an issue on which that office continues to be engaged. We are

working to return – we are working to secure the return of those American citizens, but I don’t

have any update.

QUESTION: Has the needle moved at all since past communications?

MR MILLER: I just don’t have any update other than to say it continues to be an important

priority for us.

QUESTION: Okay. Again in Iran now, the police or the government has started a new

crackdown for hijab. Since the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death is approaching, any

comments on that?

MR MILLER: I will say that we are concerned by the reports that Iran’s so-called morality police

are cracking – again cracking down to enforce mandatory hijab. It seems the regime has

learned nothing from the recent protests. And we believe that women and girls everywhere

should be allowed to wear what they want.

Yeah, go ahead.

QUESTION: Thank you.

QUESTION: Me?

MR MILLER: Yeah.

QUESTION: Thank you. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has stated that Kosovo police is the

extension of the KLA, which was the militia during the war in the ’90s. So if the Kosovo police –

president of Serbia told me in the interview for the public today – I’m quoting – he said, “If the

Kosovo police is the successor of the KLA, then the legal fact is, the KLA and all the groups that