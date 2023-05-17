Trending
Agenparl English

Despite Ongoing Challenges, Parties to Yemen Conflict Showing Willingness to Make Progress on Ceasefire, Political Talks, Top Official Tells Security Council

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK mer 17 maggio 2023 Despite a fragile military situation and dire economic and humanitarian challenges, the truce in Yemen continues to deliver beyond its expiration and parties to the conflict are demonstrating willingness to engage constructively, the United Nations top official for that country told the Security Council today, underscoring the need for a more comprehensive agreement and continued support from a coherent, coordinated regional and international community.

