Update from GOV.UK for: We must ensure that our efforts to promote and protect the rights of children leave no child behind: UK Statement at UN Third Committee

[We must ensure that our efforts to promote and protect the rights of children leave no child behind: UK Statement at UN Third Committee](https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/we-must-ensure-that-our-efforts-to-promote-and-protect-the-rights-of-children-leave-no-child-behind-uk-statement-at-un-third-committee?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=e8cdb0eb-753b-4f32-8e6a-1cde1765e84f&utm_content=immediately)

Statement by Richard Croker, UK Ambassador to the General Assembly, at the Third Committee meeting on the Rights of the Child

10 October 2022

