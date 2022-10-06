(AGENPARL) – gio 06 ottobre 2022 EDA’s Impact – News from the U.S. Economic Development Administration []

Fall 2022

CASTILLO’S COLUMN

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) has completed a truly historic 2022 fiscal year (FY22)! In addition to our ongoing programming, EDA successfully disbursed and awarded $3 billion in American Rescue Plan funding. This notable economic development opportunity resulted in 780 grants awarded through six innovative programs, assisting communities nationwide in their efforts to build back better by accelerating regional economic recovery and building more resilient local economies.

Alejandra Y. Castillo

Assistant Secretary of Commerce

for Economic Development

FEATURED

BUILD BACK BETTER REGIONAL CHALLENGE

EDA Celebrates 21 Awardees of $1 Billion Challenge

Each coalition will receive between $25 million and $65 million to fund 123 individual strategic projects to advance economic strategies benefiting 24 states. Coalitions are focused on transformational growth in key regional industries, including advanced mobility and aerospace, biotechnology and health, clean energy, indigenous finance, natural resource and agriculture, and next generation manufacturing.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ensuring Equitable & Inclusive Recovery

Future Planning for Resiliency

Learning Through Research

National Hispanic Heritage Month

IN OUR COMMUNITIES

FLORIDA

Supporting Small Businesses

OREGON

Putting a Port on Solid Footing