Which King banned English news?

(AGENPARL) – sab 11 giugno 2022 Censorship, sensationalism and satire

For the stories behind the news

Did you know the first English newspaper contained no English news?

Breaking the News | Exhibition open until 21 August

The earliest newspaper in our collection, Corante, was printed in 1621 in the shadow of the Thirty Years War. Like today’s newspapers, Corante carried a headline and had text pulled into columns, but it had one major difference: any news of events in England was omitted entirely.

Under the strict laws of King James I, newspapers were only allowed to report on foreign affairs and couldn’t mention local stories, let alone any happenings at the royal court. Corante’s contents were shaped by a more sinister factor that we continue to see in some places across the world today: censorship.

From Jack the Ripper to the Profumo Affair, how stories are reported has often been swayed by suppression, ideology and public opinion.

Revisit some of history’s biggest headlines in our exhibition. Discover what lies behind the stories that shape us.

Between sensationalism and satire

In 1788 London newspapers started to report on attacks committed by a ‘monster’. For two years over 50 women were pricked with a pin on the streets. Posters sprang up across the city advertising hefty rewards for the capture of the ‘bloodthirsty’ and ‘dangerous’ monster. But the assailant continued to evade the police. In this blog, curator Maddy Smith describes the clippings and posters that detail the hunt and eventual arrest, which can be found in our [Breaking the News](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-JQ2B-6TJVT-DMNVZ-1/c.aspx) exhibition.

