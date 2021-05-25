(AGENPARL) – mar 25 maggio 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 29 – State Government was acted upon by the General Assembly on 5/24/2021:

[HB 8](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48449)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO DRINKING WATER.

This Act mandates that the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Divisio[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48449)

History:

May 20, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 20 YES 1 ABSENTMay 20, 2021 – Amendment SA 1 to HB 8 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 20 YES 1 ABSENTMay 20, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Environment & Energy) in Senate with 4 Favorable, 2 On Its MeritsMay 18, 2021 – Amendment SA 1 to HB 8 – Introduced and Placed With BillApr 29, 2021 – Assigned to Environment & Energy Committee in SenateApr 29, 2021 – Passed By House. Votes: 41 YESApr 29, 2021 – Amendment HA 2 to HB 8 – Passed By House. Votes: 40 YES 1 ABSENTApr 29, 2021 – Amendment HA 1 to HB 8 – Stricken in HouseMar 23, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Natural Resources) in House with 4 Favorable, 3 On Its MeritsMar 23, 2021 – Amendment HA 1 to HB 8 – Introduced and Placed With BillMar 11, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Natural Resources Committee in House

[SB 107](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/58567)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 18, TITLE 29, AND TITLE 31 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO INSURANCE COVERAGE OF INSULIN PUMPS.

This Act requires that individual, group, State employee, and public assistance insurance plans prov[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/58567)

History:

May 20, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 21 YESMay 18, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Finance) in Senate with 3 Favorable, 2 On Its MeritsApr 28, 2021 – Assigned to Finance Committee in SenateApr 28, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Banking, Business & Insurance) in Senate with 4 Favorable, 2 On Its MeritsApr 14, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Banking, Business & Insurance Committee in Senate

[SB 127](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68670)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

The purpose of this legislation is to promote sustained economic growth and stability by establishin[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68670)

History:

May 20, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 21 YESMay 19, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Elections & Government Affairs) in Senate with 2 Favorable, 4 On Its MeritsMay 10, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Elections & Government Affairs Committee in Senate

[SB 129](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68674)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE COUNCIL ON CORRECTION.

This Act a result of the Joint Legislative Oversight and Sunset Committee’s (“JLOSC”) review of the […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68674)

History:

May 20, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 21 YESMay 19, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Legislative Oversight & Sunset) in Senate with 3 On Its MeritsMay 10, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Legislative Oversight & Sunset Committee in Senate

