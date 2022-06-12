Twitter The Washington Post-2022-06-12 14:49 By Redazione 12 Giugno 2022 0 25 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read MFA Russia 🇷🇺-2022-06-12 15:08 12 Giugno 2022 MFA Russia 🇷🇺-2022-06-12 15:06 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 14:52 12 Giugno 2022 Süleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 14:51 12 Giugno 2022 Redazione Police in Idaho arrested 31 people who had face coverings, white-supremacist insignia, shields and an “operations plan” to riot near an LGBTQ Pride event on Saturday afternoon. https://t.co/Km5xzOl3ZRTwitter – The Washington Post 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleESA-2022-06-12 14:48Next articleSüleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 14:51 - Advertisement - Correlati MFA Russia 🇷🇺-2022-06-12 15:08 12 Giugno 2022 MFA Russia 🇷🇺-2022-06-12 15:06 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 14:52 12 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli MFA Russia 🇷🇺-2022-06-12 15:08 12 Giugno 2022 MFA Russia 🇷🇺-2022-06-12 15:06 12 Giugno 2022 Formula 1-2022-06-12 14:52 12 Giugno 2022 Süleyman Soylu-2022-06-12 14:51 12 Giugno 2022 ESA-2022-06-12 14:48 12 Giugno 2022