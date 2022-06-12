20.2 C
The Washington Post-2022-06-12 14:49

By Redazione
Police in Idaho arrested 31 people who had face coverings, white-supremacist insignia, shields and an “operations plan” to riot near an LGBTQ Pride event on Saturday afternoon. https://t.co/Km5xzOl3ZR
Twitter – The Washington Post

