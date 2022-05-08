(AGENPARL) – dom 08 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/08/2022 12:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The Department of State is taking additional actions to hold accountable those engaged in human rights abuses, to impose severe costs on the Government of the Russian Federation (GoR), and to degrade the Kremlin’s ability to support Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and fund its war of aggression.

Visa Restrictions

Today, the Department of State is announcing a series of actions to promote individual accountability for human rights abuses, to include:

– A new visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to Russian Federation military officials and Russia-backed or Russia-installed purported authorities who are believed to have been involved in human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, or public corruption in Ukraine, including in the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” or “Luhansk People’s Republic.” Family members of those who fall under the policy will also be ineligible for visas.

– Action to impose visa restrictions on 2,596 members of the Russian Federation military and 13 Belarusian military officials pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to those who are believed to have supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine.

– Designation of three Belarusian officials, Dzmitry Paulichenka, Yury Sivakov, and Viktar Sheiman, pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights. Under this authority, immediate family members are also ineligible for entry to the United States, to include Viktar Sheiman’s wife, Elena Sheiman, and his adult son, Sergei Sheiman.

Targeting Russia’s Maritime Sector

The GoR leverages maritime shipping and other marine sector companies to advance its strategic aims, including by supporting the resupply of its troops and the continuation of its occupationof Crimea, and exploiting and exporting energy reserves. Today, the Department of State is designating eight Russian maritime-related companies. This includes the Russian Ministry of Defense’s shipping company, Oboronlogistika OOO, which has been involved in Russia’s illegal seizure and occupation of Crimea since 2014, as well as private Russian maritime shipping companies that transport weapons and other military equipment for the GoR. The Department of State also took action against vessels these maritime shipping companies have an interest in with the addition of 69 vessels to the Department of the Treasury’s List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. The Department of State is also designating one maritime engineering company that works with the GoR and Russian state-owned entities. This action serves as a warning to private Russian companies that those who support Putin’s war machine risk severe costs.

ENTITES DESIGNATED BY THE STATE DEPARTMENT

– Oboronlogistika OOO is a Russian shipping company that operates within the Russian Ministry of Defense’s military-construction complex. The main objectives of Oboronlogistika OOO are to guarantee the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding transportation, storage, and production of military and special purpose goods. Oboronlogistika OOO is the Russian Ministry of Defense’s sole provider of troop transport to certain regions of Russia. Oboronlogistika OOO is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Following Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea in 2014, the GoR issued a decree defining Oboronlogistika OOO as the sole provider of transportation services for the Russian Ministry of Defense for the delivery of cargo to Russian-occupied Crimea. Three vessels in which Oboronlogistika OOO has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

– SC South LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, SC South LLC is a subsidiary of Oboronlogistika OOO and SC South LLC delivers cargo for the Russian Ministry of Defense. Four vessels in which SC South LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

– Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company (Northern Shipping), a Russian maritime shipping company, performs services for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Northern Shipping’s vessels transport tanks and other military equipment for Russia’s military, and the company participates in and supports Russian military exercises. Northern Shipping is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy and because it operates or has operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Twenty-seven vessels in which Northern Shipping has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

– Transmorflot LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company that transports weapons for the GoR, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Sixteen vessels in which Transmorflot LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

– M Leasing LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company that transports weapons for he GoR, is designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Three vessels in which M Leasing LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

– Marine Trans Shipping LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company that transports weapons for the GoR, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. One vessel in which Marine Trans Shipping LLC has an interest is blocked as a result of this action.

– Nord Project LLC Transport Company (Nord Project), a Russian maritime shipping company that transports weapons for the GoR, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Fifteen vessels in which Nord Project has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.

– Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Fertoing (“OOO Fertoing”), a Russian maritime engineering company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. OOO Fertoing performs a large amount of work in the fields of complex marine surveys, navigational, hydrographic and underwater technical support for the construction and operation of facilities for subsea production complexes, offshore, river, and pipeline transport for state-owned entities, and projects on the behalf of the GoR.

VESSELS IDENTIFIED AS BLOCKED PROPERTY

The three vessels in which Oboronlogistika OOO has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL NAME: Sparta II

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7260

VESSEL NAME: Ambal

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 20729

VESSEL: MARIA E

VESSEL NAME FKA: Maria

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL TYPE: Passenger

VESSEL FLAG: Togo

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3069

The four vessels in which SC South LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL: Pizhma

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3466

VESSEL: Sparta

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8831

VESSEL: Sparta III

VESSEL AKA: Ursa Major

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12679

VESSEL: Sparta IV

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7522

The twenty-seven vessels in which Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL NAME: Belomorskiy

VESSEL TYPE: Dredger

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2628

VESSEL NAME: Chizhovka

VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 745

VESSEL NAME: Dvinskiy Zaliv

VESSEL TYPE: Dredger

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2081

VESSEL NAME: Inzhener Trubin

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6418

VESSEL NAME: Inzhener Veshnyakov

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6418

VESSEL NAME: Iohann Mahmastal

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6395

VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Kokovin

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2474

VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Ryntsyn

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2601

VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Sakharov

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2474

VESSEL NAME: Kholmogory

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2986

VESSEL NAME: Lapominka

VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 643

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Brilin

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo Ship

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Kottsov

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Kraskovskiy

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Makarin

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 3178

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Pustoshnyy

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Pyatlin

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Yartsev

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489

VESSEL NAME: Mikhail Lomonosov

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2990

VESSEL NAME: S. Kuznetsov

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6204

VESSEL NAME: Siyanie Severa

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6577

VESSEL NAME: SMP Arkhangelsk

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 7752

VESSEL NAME: SMP Novodvinsk

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 4106

VESSEL NAME: SMP Severodvinsk

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 4106

VESSEL NAME: Teriberka

VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 643

VESSEL NAME: Triton

VESSEL TYPE: Tug

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 161

VESSEL NAME: Viktor Zabelin

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6204

The sixteen vessels in which Transmorflot LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL: Anastasiia

VESSEL FKA: Viktoria Shain

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611

VESSEL: Askar-sarydzha

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991

VESSEL: Etim Emin

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853

VESSEL: Gasret Aliev

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991

VESSEL: Genrikh Gasanov

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991

VESSEL: Kompozitor Gasanov

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 6894

VESSEL: Lady D

VESSEL FKA: Maliy B.S.

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611

VESSEL: Lady Mariia

VESSEL FKA: Stella-Maria

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8831

VESSEL: Lady R

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 7260

VESSEL: Maia-1

VESSEL FKA: Neptun

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611

VESSEL: Olga

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853

VESSEL: Port Olya-1

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4878

VESSEL: Port Olya-2

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4878

VESSEL: Rasul Gamzatov

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991

VESSEL: Sona

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853

VESSEL: Valentin Emirov

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4110

The three vessels in which M Leasing LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL: Adler

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8811

VESSEL: Angara

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8811

VESSEL: Ascalon

VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8821

The vessel in which Marine Trans Shipping LLC has an interest that is blocked as a result of this action is:

VESSEL: Polar Rock

VESSEL TYPE: Crude Oil Tanker

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 56924

The fifteen vessels in which Nord Project LLC Transport Company has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:

VESSEL: ENISEY

VESSEL TYPE: Bulk Carrier

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 27078

VESSEL: NP DIKSON

VESSEL TYPE: Chemical/Oil Tanker

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 15980

VESSEL: NP DUDINKA

VESSEL TYPE: Chemical/Oil Tanker

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 14400

VESSEL: RZK CONSTANTA

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7095

VESSEL: SEVERNIY PROECT

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 13066

VESSEL: SIBERIA

VESSEL TYPE: Bulk Carrier

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 17665

VESSEL: TAIBOLA

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448

VESSEL: TAIMYR

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949

VESSEL: TAMBEY

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949

VESSEL: TERIBERKA

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448

VESSEL: TERSKIY BEREG

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448

VESSEL: TIKSY

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949

VESSEL: TURUKHAN

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448

VESSEL: UTRENNIY

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12936

VESSEL: SABETTA

VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo

VESSEL FLAG: Russia

VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12936

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

