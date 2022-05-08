(AGENPARL) – dom 08 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
05/08/2022 12:58 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
The Department of State is taking additional actions to hold accountable those engaged in human rights abuses, to impose severe costs on the Government of the Russian Federation (GoR), and to degrade the Kremlin’s ability to support Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and fund its war of aggression.
Visa Restrictions
Today, the Department of State is announcing a series of actions to promote individual accountability for human rights abuses, to include:
– A new visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to Russian Federation military officials and Russia-backed or Russia-installed purported authorities who are believed to have been involved in human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, or public corruption in Ukraine, including in the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” or “Luhansk People’s Republic.” Family members of those who fall under the policy will also be ineligible for visas.
– Action to impose visa restrictions on 2,596 members of the Russian Federation military and 13 Belarusian military officials pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to those who are believed to have supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine.
– Designation of three Belarusian officials, Dzmitry Paulichenka, Yury Sivakov, and Viktar Sheiman, pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022 for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights. Under this authority, immediate family members are also ineligible for entry to the United States, to include Viktar Sheiman’s wife, Elena Sheiman, and his adult son, Sergei Sheiman.
Targeting Russia’s Maritime Sector
The GoR leverages maritime shipping and other marine sector companies to advance its strategic aims, including by supporting the resupply of its troops and the continuation of its occupationof Crimea, and exploiting and exporting energy reserves. Today, the Department of State is designating eight Russian maritime-related companies. This includes the Russian Ministry of Defense’s shipping company, Oboronlogistika OOO, which has been involved in Russia’s illegal seizure and occupation of Crimea since 2014, as well as private Russian maritime shipping companies that transport weapons and other military equipment for the GoR. The Department of State also took action against vessels these maritime shipping companies have an interest in with the addition of 69 vessels to the Department of the Treasury’s List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. The Department of State is also designating one maritime engineering company that works with the GoR and Russian state-owned entities. This action serves as a warning to private Russian companies that those who support Putin’s war machine risk severe costs.
ENTITES DESIGNATED BY THE STATE DEPARTMENT
– Oboronlogistika OOO is a Russian shipping company that operates within the Russian Ministry of Defense’s military-construction complex. The main objectives of Oboronlogistika OOO are to guarantee the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding transportation, storage, and production of military and special purpose goods. Oboronlogistika OOO is the Russian Ministry of Defense’s sole provider of troop transport to certain regions of Russia. Oboronlogistika OOO is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Following Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea in 2014, the GoR issued a decree defining Oboronlogistika OOO as the sole provider of transportation services for the Russian Ministry of Defense for the delivery of cargo to Russian-occupied Crimea. Three vessels in which Oboronlogistika OOO has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
– SC South LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Additionally, SC South LLC is a subsidiary of Oboronlogistika OOO and SC South LLC delivers cargo for the Russian Ministry of Defense. Four vessels in which SC South LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
– Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company (Northern Shipping), a Russian maritime shipping company, performs services for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Northern Shipping’s vessels transport tanks and other military equipment for Russia’s military, and the company participates in and supports Russian military exercises. Northern Shipping is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy and because it operates or has operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Twenty-seven vessels in which Northern Shipping has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
– Transmorflot LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company that transports weapons for the GoR, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Sixteen vessels in which Transmorflot LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
– M Leasing LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company that transports weapons for he GoR, is designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Three vessels in which M Leasing LLC has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
– Marine Trans Shipping LLC, a Russian maritime shipping company that transports weapons for the GoR, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. One vessel in which Marine Trans Shipping LLC has an interest is blocked as a result of this action.
– Nord Project LLC Transport Company (Nord Project), a Russian maritime shipping company that transports weapons for the GoR, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Fifteen vessels in which Nord Project has an interest are blocked as a result of this action.
– Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Fertoing (“OOO Fertoing”), a Russian maritime engineering company, is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it operates or has operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. OOO Fertoing performs a large amount of work in the fields of complex marine surveys, navigational, hydrographic and underwater technical support for the construction and operation of facilities for subsea production complexes, offshore, river, and pipeline transport for state-owned entities, and projects on the behalf of the GoR.
VESSELS IDENTIFIED AS BLOCKED PROPERTY
The three vessels in which Oboronlogistika OOO has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL NAME: Sparta II
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7260
VESSEL NAME: Ambal
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 20729
VESSEL: MARIA E
VESSEL NAME FKA: Maria
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL TYPE: Passenger
VESSEL FLAG: Togo
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3069
The four vessels in which SC South LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL: Pizhma
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 3466
VESSEL: Sparta
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8831
VESSEL: Sparta III
VESSEL AKA: Ursa Major
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12679
VESSEL: Sparta IV
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7522
The twenty-seven vessels in which Joint Stock Company Northern Shipping Company has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL NAME: Belomorskiy
VESSEL TYPE: Dredger
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2628
VESSEL NAME: Chizhovka
VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 745
VESSEL NAME: Dvinskiy Zaliv
VESSEL TYPE: Dredger
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2081
VESSEL NAME: Inzhener Trubin
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6418
VESSEL NAME: Inzhener Veshnyakov
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6418
VESSEL NAME: Iohann Mahmastal
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6395
VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Kokovin
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2474
VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Ryntsyn
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2601
VESSEL NAME: Kapitan Sakharov
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2474
VESSEL NAME: Kholmogory
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2986
VESSEL NAME: Lapominka
VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 643
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Brilin
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo Ship
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Kottsov
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Kraskovskiy
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Makarin
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 3178
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Pustoshnyy
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Pyatlin
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mekhanik Yartsev
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2489
VESSEL NAME: Mikhail Lomonosov
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 2990
VESSEL NAME: S. Kuznetsov
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6204
VESSEL NAME: Siyanie Severa
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6577
VESSEL NAME: SMP Arkhangelsk
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 7752
VESSEL NAME: SMP Novodvinsk
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 4106
VESSEL NAME: SMP Severodvinsk
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 4106
VESSEL NAME: Teriberka
VESSEL TYPE: Hopper Barge
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 643
VESSEL NAME: Triton
VESSEL TYPE: Tug
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 161
VESSEL NAME: Viktor Zabelin
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONAGE: 6204
The sixteen vessels in which Transmorflot LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL: Anastasiia
VESSEL FKA: Viktoria Shain
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611
VESSEL: Askar-sarydzha
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991
VESSEL: Etim Emin
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853
VESSEL: Gasret Aliev
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991
VESSEL: Genrikh Gasanov
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991
VESSEL: Kompozitor Gasanov
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 6894
VESSEL: Lady D
VESSEL FKA: Maliy B.S.
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611
VESSEL: Lady Mariia
VESSEL FKA: Stella-Maria
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8831
VESSEL: Lady R
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 7260
VESSEL: Maia-1
VESSEL FKA: Neptun
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 9611
VESSEL: Olga
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853
VESSEL: Port Olya-1
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4878
VESSEL: Port Olya-2
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4878
VESSEL: Rasul Gamzatov
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4991
VESSEL: Sona
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 1853
VESSEL: Valentin Emirov
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 4110
The three vessels in which M Leasing LLC has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL: Adler
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8811
VESSEL: Angara
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8811
VESSEL: Ascalon
VESSEL TYPE: Roll-on Roll-off
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 8821
The vessel in which Marine Trans Shipping LLC has an interest that is blocked as a result of this action is:
VESSEL: Polar Rock
VESSEL TYPE: Crude Oil Tanker
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS REGISTERED TONNAGE: 56924
The fifteen vessels in which Nord Project LLC Transport Company has an interest that are blocked as a result of this action are:
VESSEL: ENISEY
VESSEL TYPE: Bulk Carrier
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 27078
VESSEL: NP DIKSON
VESSEL TYPE: Chemical/Oil Tanker
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 15980
VESSEL: NP DUDINKA
VESSEL TYPE: Chemical/Oil Tanker
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 14400
VESSEL: RZK CONSTANTA
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7095
VESSEL: SEVERNIY PROECT
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 13066
VESSEL: SIBERIA
VESSEL TYPE: Bulk Carrier
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 17665
VESSEL: TAIBOLA
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448
VESSEL: TAIMYR
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949
VESSEL: TAMBEY
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949
VESSEL: TERIBERKA
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448
VESSEL: TERSKIY BEREG
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448
VESSEL: TIKSY
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 7949
VESSEL: TURUKHAN
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 8448
VESSEL: UTRENNIY
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12936
VESSEL: SABETTA
VESSEL TYPE: General Cargo
VESSEL FLAG: Russia
VESSEL GROSS TONNAGE: 12936
SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS