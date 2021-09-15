(AGENPARL) – mer 15 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/15/2021 01:51 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg shared their views on the way ahead for NATO’s Strategic Concept and discussed the situation in Afghanistan, as well as our collective support for the people of Afghanistan.

