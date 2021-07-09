(AGENPARL) – ven 09 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/09/2021 10:22 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed regional security and other issues important to the bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for Kuwait’s generous support to COVAX and underscored the importance of the strong partnership with Kuwait.

