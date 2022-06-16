31.1 C
Mariusz Błaszczak-2022-06-16 17:52

RT @SecDef: Together, we have responded swiftly and decisively to Russia’s baseless, lawless, and reckless invasion of Ukraine. @NATO has s…
Twitter – Mariusz Błaszczak

