Join us on Thursday, June 16, at 2:00 p.m. EDT for The Most Improbable War: Legal Transformations in Ukraine and Russia Before and During the Invasion. This Foreign and Comparative Law webinar will provide an overview of the historic roots of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including reviewing information about the background of the Crimean and East Ukrainian territorial problem, which escalated into the current war; providing an overview of treaties and agreements between Ukraine and Russia; reviewing laws regulating the use of arms in both countries; and examining legal regimes created in Ukraine and Russia before and during the invasion. Further, an analysis and comparison of legislation recently passed in Ukraine and Russia, coupled with Ukrainian legal scholars’ discussion of a so-called “juridical front,” provides an interesting picture of the situation on the ground and suggests how it may develop in the future. Resources available to research the laws of Ukraine will also be introduced during the presentation. This webinar will be presented by Peter Roudik, assistant law librarian for legal research at the Law Library of Congress and the director of the Law Library’s Global Legal Research Directorate.

