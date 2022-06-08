(AGENPARL) – mer 08 giugno 2022 PRESS RELEASE

ITA Airways “Born To Be Sustainable”

Presenting the new “Born To Be Sustainable” livery

Rome June 8, 2022 – The new ITA Airways “Born To Be Sustainable” Airbus A350-900 is on its way from Shannon Airport in Ireland. A testimonial of the flagship carrier’s commitment to sustainability, this next-generation aircraft is part of the progressive fleet renewal and increase that will lead ITA Airways to become – over the 2021-25 Plan period – Europe’s greenest air carrier.

With the “Born To Be Sustainable” A350, ITA Airways tells the story of the 5 Sustainability Guidelines that underpin the Company’s ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) strategy.

The large Born To Be Sustainable lettering on the fuselage, illustrates this foundational commitment, which ITA Airways pursues in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), combining environmental and social sustainability with business growth and financial strength.

ITA Airways has developed and integrated, for its new sustainability testimonial, a series of extraordinary initiatives to its usual operational procedures, in coordination with all departments involved. With a view to efficiency and reduction of environmental impact, these activities will cover the streamlining of flight and ground operations, with a focus on fuel consumption, investment in sustainable SAF fuel, the use of sustainable in-flight service materials, a dedicated passenger experience with a digital newsstand service, and subsequently the possibility for travelers to join programs to offset the CO2 produced by their travel.

The Born To Be Sustainable with its “talking” livery – exactly like the one of the A320 “Born In 2021” taking the inaugural flight on October 15, 2021 – will operate between Rome and Los Angeles, New York and Buenos Aires. It will fly representing the airline’s primary goal of reducing CO2 emissions. Indeed, the A350-900 is one of Airbus’ flagships. Compared to previous generations, the weight of the structure has decreased by 70 percent through the widespread use of composite materials, titanium and aluminum alloys, and fuel consumption is 25 percent lower. Significant aspects also include the “cabin rate” (the air pressure breathed by passengers), which corresponds to an altitude of about 1,800 meters, compared to 2,400-2,500 meters of its competitors, which reduces fatigue and possible physical consequences of sitting for many hours.

With the Born To Be Sustainable, ITA Airways will have 4 of the 8 A350s ordered from Airbus already operational on the intercontinental routes from mid-June.

ITA Airways, in line with the Business Plan, has prepared Corporate Sustainability Guidelines which will guide the Company’s sustainable development model. They include both short-term goals and the Company’s long-term commitment:

Grow as an innovative sustainability-driven airline

Reduce our “footprint” by identifying and quantifying key impact areas and mitigating them through investments in innovative and environmentally efficient technologies, optimizing operations and business processes, and offsetting unavoidable emissions.

Responsibility towards people, our country and the planet

Increase the ability of current and future generations to benefit from better economic and living conditions by minimizing the footprint of our value chain, rethinking our supply processes, minimizing waste, unlocking opportunities for circularity, and engaging stakeholders in our journey.

Create value for the customers, communities and business

Bring value to society and the communities in which we operate by meeting the sustainability needs of customers and engaging in activities to support disadvantaged groups, all while combining economic growth with sustainable value creation.

Put our people at the center

Develop a corporate culture that puts human capital at the center of its activities, leveraging people skills and competencies as a key factor for current and future organizational success and investing in talent development within the Company.

Embed ESG principles into corporate governance & lead with purpose

Structure corporate governance procedures that enable more efficient sustainability decision-making processes to effectively manage ESG issues throughout the organization and increase the focus on the purposes and commitments made in the Board’s agenda.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is a company totally owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance for the exercise of business in the air transport sector. ITA Airways aims at creating an efficient and innovative air carrier that will become a reference point in providing Italy with quality connectivity both in terms of international destinations, thus boosting tourism and foreign trade, and within the Country, also taking advantage of the train-air integrated mobility. ITA Airways will place the best customer service at the center of its strategy (through a strong digitization of processes that ensure a best-in-class experience and personalized services), combined with sustainability, in its environmental (new green and technologically advanced aircraft, use of sustainable fuels), social (equality and inclusion for a gender-neutral company) and governance (integration of sustainability into internal strategies and processes) aspects. ITA Airways is a member of SkyTeam alliance as of October 2021.

