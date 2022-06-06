(AGENPARL) – lun 06 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/06/2022 04:36 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The IVLP participants include mayors and municipal leaders from Argentina, Botswana, The Gambia, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Republic of Kosovo, Mozambique, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, and South Africa. The mayors will begin their in-person program today with consultations in Washington, D.C., followed by meetings in Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona. The municipal leaders will begin their in-person program in early July and will meet with counterparts in Kalamazoo, Michigan, San Antonio, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.

At the conclusion of their time in the United States, participants will continue the program virtually from their home communities and complete their Action Plan projects in November. Action Plans will focus on the Summit’s priority issues: strengthening democracy and defending against authoritarianism; fighting corruption; and promoting respect for human rights.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this