We’re going hybrid! After a two year hiatus, Inspiring Entrepreneurs is back and you can now join us for the ever-popular event online or in person, as we celebrate local businesses that are not just thriving on the high street, but also positively impacting their communities.

Also, we’re excited to announce we’ve relaunched our Reset. Restart programme, so you can continue to receive free, remote support, whatever stage of business you’re at.

Meet our High Street Heroes

It’s been over two years since our last Inspiring Entrepreneurs event here at the British Library. Join us to hear from three respected and loved local businesses, learn more about their journeys and seize the opportunity to ask your questions.

Reset. Restart… relaunched

Our programme of free webinars is back to help you overcome obstacles and grow in the current climate. Network with other business owners and build your confidence on topics such as social media marketing, tech for your business and more.

Webinar highlights

Inventors’ Club May 2022

Monday 30 May

Do you have the next big idea? Meet our inventors and get useful tips about bringing a new product to market.

