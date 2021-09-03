(AGENPARL) – ven 03 settembre 2021 Hart Center Closed on Monday, September 6th, in Observance of the Labor Day Holiday

The Hart Center will be closed Monday, September 6th, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Please have a wonderful Labor Day weekend and stay safe!

We ask everyone to remain practicing Covid-19 safety precautions during in-person programs at the Hart Center. Stay six feet apart, wear your masks, and get vaccinated!! For more information about getting your vaccine click [HERE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e0c). Continue to follow the Hart News Weekly for any updates about our course offerings.

Participation requires advance registration, and the Center will initially remain closed to all but those registered for a class. Safety precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing are in place.

To stay up-to-date on Hart Center offerings and learn how to register for classes:

– Call the registration desk at (916) 808-5462

– Continue to monitor our emails from Hart News Weekly

– Visit our website: [www.cityofsacramento/hartcenter](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e0d)

– Visit us on [Facebook](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e0e)

In the meantime, check out our fun Welcome Back Video with an overview from staff on what’s in store for you!

[WELCOME BACK VIDEO](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e0f)

FREE MEAL BOX

Tuesdays from 12:30PM- 1:30PM

Meals on Wheels by ACC will be distributing meal boxes on Tuesdays at the Hart Center for those who are 60 years or older. Qualifying participants will receive a shelf stable box with a week’s worth of microwavable meals. New participants will need to complete an application to reserve a box.

Pickup by walking or driving to the front drive-through. No sit-in services.

For more information contact

Meals on Wheels at

(916) 444-9533.

Attend AARP Driver Safety’s NEW Live Virtual Workshops and learn how to get where you’re going safer, easier and smarter. With the FREE virtual workshops, you can get all your transportation questions answered in real-time.

To view a schedule of workshops visit the website [HERE!](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e10)

CLOSING THE DIGITAL DIVIDE!

City of Sacramento partners with United Way California Capital Region, SMUD, City of Rancho Cordova and community nonprofits to close the digital divide in our communities. Freeinternet, computers, and digital training are available for those who qualify!

For more information, click on the link [HERE.](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e11)

Food for Seniors

Food for Seniors (Commodity Supplemental Food Program – CSFP), provides FREE food to low-income seniors. Eligible participants will receive a box of groceries each month.

For more information on how to apply visit the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services website [HERE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e12).

Course Offerings and Activities

[Beginning Taiko Drumming](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e13) [Intermediate Taiko Drumming](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e14)

[Beginning Somatic Muscle Release Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e15)

[Qi Gong Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e16)

[Beginning Line Dance Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e17)

[Monday Chair Yoga Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e18) [Wednesdays Chair Yoga Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e19)

[Tai Chi Mondays](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e1a) [Tai Chi Wednesdays](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e1b)

[Craft n’ Chat Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e1c)

[Creative Improv Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e1d)

[Life History Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e1e)

[Strength & Balance Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e1f)

[Line Dance Registration](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e20)

TECHNOLOGY HELP!

Sheltering at home during the COVID pandemic can make for some very lonely days. Not being able to get out to see family and friends is no fun! During this tough time, many people have learned that technology – smart phones, tablets and computers – can be a lifesaver. Zoom meet-ups with friends and family and online art classes, book clubs or bingo can all bring a little joy into a long day at home. The possibilities are endless!

But we all know that technology has it’s challenges. Perhaps you’ve had a tough time getting your tech devices to do what you’d like them to do. Or maybe you’d like to try Zoom but aren’t sure how to get started. If so, the staff at Ethel Hart Senior Center would like to help!

Call Hart Senior Center at 916-808-5462

Simply tell us what issues with technology you’re having, or what you’d like to do with your tech devices at home. We’ll ask a few basic questions then link you up with a staff person to provide some help over the phone.

The City of Sacramento’s Older Adult Services division operates Triple-R Adult Day Centers which provide socialization, recreation, and personal care for seniors with dementia while their family caregivers take a break or go to work. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Triple-R moved its social activities online, however, we have now returned to in-person, modified services. If you are interested in learning more about our program, please fill out this survey [Attend Triple-R](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e21) and a Triple-R staff person will get back to you. Thank you!

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e22 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e23 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e24 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h28a86ea,28e8357,28e9e25

🔊 Listen to this