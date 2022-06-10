Twitter Geert Wilders-2022-06-10 05:01 By Redazione 10 Giugno 2022 0 3 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @geertwilderspvv: I ❤️ India. The only democracy in a region full off tyranny. https://t.co/pdDpwzAShyTwitter – Geert Wilders 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleBJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 - Advertisement - Correlati BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022 BJP Bengal-2022-06-10 04:50 10 Giugno 2022