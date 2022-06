(AGENPARL) – ven 10 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Inside Adams Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/10/2022 10:08 AM EDT

Garfinckel’s was a prominent department store chain that catered to elite consumers, including government leaders and their wives, and carved out a high-end retail niche in Washington, DC for 85 years.

🔊 Listen to this