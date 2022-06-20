27.5 C
Rome
lunedì, Giugno 20, 2022
Franklin Graham-2022-06-20 02:34

By Redazione
Redazione

“As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.” (Psalm 103:13)
Twitter – Franklin Graham

