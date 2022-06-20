Twitter Franklin Graham-2022-06-20 02:34 By Redazione 20 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read 2022-06-20 01:51:14 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 1.0 – 2 km SW Palmiano (AP) 20 Giugno 2022 Dmitry Polyanskiy-2022-06-20 02:36 20 Giugno 2022 Dmitry Polyanskiy-2022-06-20 02:36 20 Giugno 2022 Dharmendra Pradhan-2022-06-20 02:33 20 Giugno 2022 Redazione “As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.” (Psalm 103:13)Twitter – Franklin Graham 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDharmendra Pradhan-2022-06-20 02:33Next articleDmitry Polyanskiy-2022-06-20 02:36 - Advertisement - Correlati Dmitry Polyanskiy-2022-06-20 02:36 20 Giugno 2022 Dmitry Polyanskiy-2022-06-20 02:36 20 Giugno 2022 Dharmendra Pradhan-2022-06-20 02:33 20 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli 2022-06-20 01:51:14 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 1.0 – 2 km SW Palmiano (AP) 20 Giugno 2022 Dmitry Polyanskiy-2022-06-20 02:36 20 Giugno 2022 Dmitry Polyanskiy-2022-06-20 02:36 20 Giugno 2022 Dharmendra Pradhan-2022-06-20 02:33 20 Giugno 2022 Dharmendra Pradhan-2022-06-20 02:33 20 Giugno 2022