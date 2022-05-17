(AGENPARL) – mar 17 maggio 2022 Recently-approved Federal Reserve Board member, Lisa Cook, reflects on her upbringing and career in economics []

Last week, the U.S. Senate approved Lisa Cook as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, making her the first Black woman to fill this position.

Cook sat down with F&D back in 2020 to talk about her life, work, and economics. The Michigan State University professor spoke about how racism and sexism have affected her from an early age, and how as an economist she has drawn attention to the social and economic costs of prejudice. Cook described how she has navigated major obstacles throughout her life, including racial abuse, injuries stemming from a serious car crash, and being on the end of dismissive attitudes from others in her profession.

“Lisa has been willing to take the risk of not getting the professional plaudits she deserves by pursuing research in areas that have not been plumbed by anyone yet,” says William A. Darity Jr., a professor of economics and African American studies at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. “People are now acknowledging the significance of her contributions.”

