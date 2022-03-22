(AGENPARL) – mar 22 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino to continue close U.S.-EU coordination to support Ukraine and hold the Russian Federation accountable for Putin’s unprovoked war and unconscionable attacks that continue to kill civilians in Ukraine. They also affirmed their continued commitment to strengthen the U.S.-EU partnership and work together to confront global challenges.

