05/02/2022 03:58 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The U.S. Department of State is offering rewards of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Honduran drug trafficker Herlinda Bobadilla and her two sons, Tito Montes Bobadilla and Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla. Their leadership roles in the Montes drug trafficking organization have grown significantly since the 2017 arrest and 2019 extradition to the United States of Herlinda’s third son, Noe Montes Bobadilla, who is currently serving a 37-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine intended for unlawful importation to the United States. The Montes drug trafficking organization imports, supplies, transports, and distributes drugs and launders illicit narcotics proceeds through Central America, Mexico, and the United States.

Together, the Department of Justice’s indictment and the Department of State’s reward offers are part of a whole-of-government effort to combat drug trafficking and transnational organized crime globally and in Honduras. Today’s action supports U.S. government efforts to fight the destabilizing effects of transnational crime in Central America.

This reward is offered under the Department of State’s Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP). The NRP has helped bring more than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers to justice since its inception in 1986. The Department has paid more than $135 million in rewards for information leading to apprehensions and convictions.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs manages the NRP in close coordination with federal law enforcement partners and other U.S. government agencies. These actions demonstrate the Department’s commitment to supporting law enforcement efforts to bring transnational criminals to justice.

