Congratulations to all 1,800 newly graduated students

(AGENPARL) – JÃ¶NKÃ¶PING mar 28 giugno 2022 On Friday 10 June, the graduation ceremonies were held for the School of Education and Communication (HLK) and the The School of Health and Welfare (HHJ). The week before, on Friday 3 June, The School of Engineering (JTH) held its graduation ceremony and Jönköping International Business School (JIBS) on Saturday 4 June. JU congratulates all the graduates and wishes them good luck for the future!

Fonte/Source: http://ju.se/en/about-us/contact-and-press/press/news/news-archive/2022-06-13-congratulations-to-all-1800-newly-graduated-students.html