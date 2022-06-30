Capturing growth in Asia’s emerging EV ecosystem

We strive to provide individuals with disabilities equal access to our website. If you would like information about this content we will be happy to work with you. Please email us at:

In Malaysia, EV adoption has been lagging other countries in developing Asia. This is potentially because buyers and sellers await a clearer policy framework, including an official ICE ban. However, Malaysia is reexamining its EV policy and has made fresh announcements on tax exemptions for locally made and imported EVs, as well as significant expansion of the country’s EV network charging footprint by 2025. In markets like Malaysia, it will be important to invest in EV distribution and EV charging simultaneously in order to achieve EV adoption levels similar to those forecast for other ASEAN markets.

A combination of early and bold investment and supporting regulation is the key for generating significant momentum. Once momentum is established and emerging Asia’s markets mature, we will likely see governments cutting back on incentives, as consumer demand drives sufficient growth independently. This has already happened in China, where the government cut subsidies on battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 30 percent in 2022 and aimed to withdraw them altogether by the end of the year.

Sign 4: Asian brands on the rise

Asian brands already account for a large share of the region’s consumer automotive spending, with similar trends emerging in EVs. For E4Ws, Chinese brands have established solid positions. In 2021, China’s BYD rose 5 percent in market share, and Wuling’s popular and accessible Hongguang Mini EV sold more than 400,000 units within a year of its debut. Between 2017 and 2021, 13 out of 20 top-selling EV brands came from Asia.









In the E2W space, we see increased innovation in ASEAN markets and India. These E2W markets, which had been traditionally dominated by Japanese incumbents, are becoming a hotbed for local entrepreneurship. Between 2011 and 2021, more than 50 E2W start-ups were founded in the region, most notably Ola and Ather Energy from India and Beam from Singapore.

With the influx of new players, competition is bound to intensify and disrupt incumbents. This has prompted non-traditional players to enter the EV market across the value chain. In 2021, a major Thai oil and gas player announced multiple partnerships to expand into the EV space, including including joint ventures with an electronics manufacturer and an EV start-up whilst launching its own EV mobility e-commerce business. In addition, the company launched its own EV mobility e-commerce business. Not isolated to Thailand, we are seeing across key global markets increasingly bold plays by large energy incumbents and technology giants to build innovative EV businesses. While the full potential of EV will not be fully realized for several years to come, it is worth observing that the foundations of future EV value chains are already being built and that there is real urgency for future players to act fast in order to gain outsized benefits from first-mover advantages.

Challenges of building up emerging Asia’s EV market

For emerging EV markets, we see three typical challenges: (1) parity in total cost of ownership (TCO), which is closely tied to regulatory environment; (2) OEM model availability and supply chain readiness; and (3) critical mass in charging infrastructure. When looking at mature and greatly accelerating markets, we observe strong policy frameworks driving TCO parity; OEMs from incumbents to start-ups delivering a wide array of attractive models, including low-cost EV models with close feature parity to ICE equivalents at similar price points; and large-scale government and corporate investment ahead of the curve on EV charging infrastructure to support the targeted volume of EVs on the road. Again, evidence points to the need to stimulate supply and demand simultaneously.

These challenges are more pronounced in emerging Asia, where TCO parity and supply chain readiness are key to unlocking consumer uptake. For auto consumers from the region, McKinsey research across ASEAN suggests TCO remains the top concern for adoption of EVs, whereas environmental friendliness is a weaker demand driver of mass market adoption behind cost, prestige, and technology. In ASEAN, EVs are typically priced at a premium above ICE equivalents—particularly European and Japanese imports, which are unaffordable for most households. Without continued investment in low-cost EV models and distribution, we estimate that under the current “business as usual” distribution trajectory, TCO parity will not be reached by 2030 in many countries of Southeast Asia (Exhibit 6); this is especially likely for four-wheelers.