Bloomsday Walking Tours

BLOOMSDAY FESTIVAL WALKING TOURS

If you’re looking to get some fresh air this Bloomsday you’re in luck. This year we have a number of fascinating historic and literary walking tours exploring Dublin through the eyes of Joyce. These tours are a great way to introduce yourself to the works of Joyce, or to gain a new perspective on the city he worked to immortalise. While some of these tours are free it’s always recommend to check booking availability to avoid disappointment!

To Heaven by Water: Exploring the Royal Canal through Ulysses

11th, 12th, 18th & 19th June | 11am | 90 mins

Free but booking is essential

Join tour guides and performers Sam Ford, Wren Dennehy and Ronan Carey on this engaging meander along the Royal Canal as captured in James Joyce’s legendary novel, Ulysses. The tour will explore the significance of the Royal Canal in the lives of Dubliners over centuries and bring to life some of the key episodes in Joyce’s epic tale.

Bloomsday Walk – Pat Liddy Walking Tour

16th June | 10.30am & 2.30pm | 2hrs 15mins

€20/€15/€10/Free under 12 years old with an adult (except for student groups)

This tour is ideal for those interested in a first introduction to James Joyce and will celebrate the life of the iconic Irish writer by walking through the streets of Dublin, the city he immortalised in his ground-breaking novel, Ulysses.

The route will partly follow in the footsteps of the book’s main character, Leopold Bloom, in his famous wanderings in the year 1904 and there will be liberal quotations from Ulysses as we stroll along. On this colourful occasion many people will be gaily dressed in the flamboyant costumes of the period so please feel free to do the same!

On a Pat Liddy Walking tour, you will also receive a free visitor map and guide and discounts in Dublin’s oldest café, Bewley’s, in the Church Bar/Café and at the EPIC Emigration Museum.

Father John Conmee S.J. Guided Walk

16th June | 2.55pm | 2hrs 5mins

Free but group restricted in number to 20 persons

Joycean guides Dr Michael Quinn and Billy Fitzpatrick will lead you on this fascinating walking tour through Dublin’s North City following the route of Father John Conmee in the Wandering Rocks episode of Ulysses. The tour route includes Mountjoy Square, Great Charles Street, North Circular Road, North Richmond Street, Portland Row, Aldborough House, Five Lamps, North Strand Road, Newcomen Bridge, Charleville Mall. Billy Fitzpatrick is author and former President of the Teachers Union of Ireland and Dr Michael Quinn is author of A History of Araby House and North Richmond Street, Dublin, 1820-1998 (2020).

Ulysses Goes Wild

16th June | Approx 60 mins

Join author of “Wild Dublin”, star of RTÉ’s The Mooney Show and Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show, Eanna Ní Lamhna, for walking tours inspired by the “Marriage of Trees” from the Cyclops Episode of Ulysses. Performed as part of Dublin City Council’s Bloomsday Villages, these tours will provide you with a new perspective on the works of Joyce and on Dublin nature:

Glasvenvin Cemetery

16th June | 12pm

€13/11

Glasnevin Cemetery has been celebrating Bloomsday since 2010 and it’s now a firm favourite for Bloomsday pilgrims. On 16 June 1904, Glasnevin was the venue for the funeral of the fictional Paddy Dignam, attended by Joyce’s protagonist Leopold Bloom in Ulysses. This year to celebrate this historic date Experience Glasnevin will run a series of events including a Joycean exhibition, a new Ulysses guide, a re-enactment of the ‘Hades’ episode of Ulysses performed by the Joycestagers, and a Joycean tour of the cemetery itself.

12.00pm: A Joycean Tour of the heart of the Hibernian necropolis, Glasnevin Cemetery, which has many significant links to Joyce’s life and writing.

