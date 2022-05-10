(AGENPARL) – mar 10 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/10/2022 10:03 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd D. Robinson will travel to Mexico May 11-12.

On May 11, Assistant Secretary Robinson will be joined by Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Serena Hoy for a meeting with Mexican government officials to underscore the urgent need for bilateral actions to prevent the production and trafficking of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics. Alongside officials from Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Relations and Secretariat of Public Security and Citizen Protection, among other agencies, the Assistant Secretaries will highlight progress achieved under the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities, and discuss joint efforts to demonstrate the impact of our security cooperation and improve border security.

Assistant Secretary Robinson will travel to Tijuana on May 12 to join U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and other U.S. and Mexican government representatives at a Strategic Border Infrastructure Forum to discuss border infrastructure priorities and modernization.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this