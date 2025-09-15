[INGV Comunicato stampa] GEOFISICA | Torna l’appuntamento con la Scuola Internazionale di Erice

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 15 Settembre 2025

43rd Course:

FRONTIERS IN GEOPHYSICS

FOR THE THIRD MILLENNIUM

E R I CE

S I C I LY

22-26

SEPTEMBER

UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF:

Sicilian Regional

Government

Istituto Nazionale

di Geofisica e Vulcanologia

University of Bologna

Eucentre

PURPOSE OF THE COURSE

Enzo Boschi, the former president of the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia

(INGV), passed away on 22 December 2018. In 1984 he founded the International

School of Geophysics, bringing to Erice the foremost geophysicists worldwide

over nearly 30 years. The progress of the School of Geophysics proceeded hand in

hand with the development of Italian seismology and volcanology, following the

renascence of Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica (ING) in 1982, and then the onset of the

Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV) in 2001.

Thanks to the president of the Ettore Majorana Centre – Professor Antonino Zichichi

– the School has been recently entitled to Enzo Boschi. The 43rd course is intended

to provide an overview of the most recent accomplishments in the main areas of

solid and fluid Earth geophysics, extending from seismology to volcanology, from

climate changes to space weather. Special emphasis will be given to the mutual

interactions of geophysical phenomena, such as the effects of volcanic activity on

climate evolution, and to the extraordinary advancements that all Earth observation

systems have achieved over the past 40 years.

We will touch upon some of the main challenges faced by geophysicists worldwide:

from modeling the dynamics of the Earth interior, to understanding and anticipating

fault behavior, to improving our capability to issue early warnings of an impending

large earthquake, volcanic eruption, or major solar storm, based on the use of new

technologies and big-data strategies. The course will provide a high-level forum for

young promising post-doc scientists and PhD students, who will have the opportunity

to meet leading scientists in their respective fields of expertise, thus reviving the goals

and the atmosphere of previous courses of the International School of Geophysics.

Please note

Participants are expected to arrive at Palermo or Trapani airport, or directly in Erice,

on 22 September, no later than 6 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

OF GEOPHYSICS «ENZO BOSCHI»

Director: Fabio FLORINDO

43rd Workshop:

FRONTIERS IN GEOPHYSICS FOR THE THIRD MILLENNIUM

Directors:

Maria Elina BELARDINELLI | Bologna University, Italy

Paolo GASPERINI | Bologna University, Italy

Alberto MICHELINI | INGV, Rome, Italy

Daniela PANTOSTI | INGV, Rome, Italy

Massimo POMPILIO | INGV, Pisa, Italy

Gianluca VALENSISE | INGV, Rome, Italy

Organizational support:

Silvia NARDI | INGV, Rome, Italy

43rd Course

FRONTIERS

IN GEOPHYSICS

FOR THE THIRD

MILLENNIUM

DAY 1

23 September

MORNING

GLOBAL CHALLENGES

8:30 – 8:45

Director &

Conveners

Welcome to the 43rd Course of the

International School of Geophysics

8:45 – 9:30

G. Spada

Earth’s dynamics in the centennial

to millennial time scales

9:30 – 10:15

S. Wiemer

How predictable are earthquakes?

10:15 – 11:00

L. Gulia

Is the worst over?

Real-Time events discrimination with the

Foreshock Traffic Light System

11:00 – 11:30

Coffee break and poster session

11:30-12:15

G. EkstrÖm

Global Earthquake Seismology

11:15-13:00

J. Tromp

Global Full Waveform Inversion

13:00 – 15:00

Lunch

AFTERNOON

UNDERSTANDING GLOBAL ISSUES AND THREATS

15:00 – 15:45

G. Beroza

Machine-Learning-based earthquake

monitoring

15:45 – 16:30

D. Wald

Evolving strong motion metrics for use

in engineering analyses

16:30 – 17:00

Coffee break and poster session

17:00 – 17:45

G. Di Toro

The contribution of rock mechanics

laboratory studies to earthquake research

17:45 – 18:30

D. Giardini

Major research infrastructures

for 21st century Geophysics

43rd Course

FRONTIERS

IN GEOPHYSICS

FOR THE THIRD

MILLENNIUM

DAY 2

24 September

MORNING

DEALING WITH ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIETAL ISSUES

8:30 – 9:15

L. De Santis

Geophysical and geological data in the polar

regions: tools to investigate past and modern

environmental changes and ice sheet dynamics

9:15 – 10:00

N. Pinardi

The science of ocean and coastal predictions

10:00 – 10:45

A. Neri

Modelling explosive eruptions and their

hazards; achievements and perspectives

10:45 – 11:30

Coffee break and poster session

11:30 – 12:15

M. Rosi

Managing volcanic risks in densely

populated areas

12:15 – 13:00

R. Pinho

From Earthquake Early Warning to

Autonomous Seismic Protection:

an integrated, evolutionary approach

to societal resilience

13:00 – 15:00

Lunch

AFTERNOON

ENZO BOSCHI: MEMORIES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

15:00 – 15:45

A. Michelini

1982-2025: The evolution of INGV

seismological and geodetic networks

15:45 – 16:30

S. Branca

Frontiers of volcanological observatories:

the case of INGV’s Etna Observatory

16:30 – 17.00

Coffee break and poster session

17:00 – 17:30

T. Pepe

G. Valensise

The legacy of Enzo Boschi

17:30-18:00

P. Gasperini

The school of Geophysics in Bologna

A. Amato

Enzo Boschi and the l’Aquila trial

18:00-18:30

43rd Course

FRONTIERS

IN GEOPHYSICS

FOR THE THIRD

MILLENNIUM

DAY 3

25 September

MORNING

EARTHQUAKE OBSERVATIONS AT DIFFERENT SCALES

8:30-9:15

R. Bilham

The influence of variations of Polflucht-Kraft

on lithospheric seismicity

9:15-10:00

R. Bürgmann

Variable fault coupling and earthquake

potential along the Hayward Fault

10:00-10:45

S. Wesnousky

Past and future fault rupture lengths

for seismic source characterization:

insights from Earthquake Geology

10:45-11:30

Coffee break and poster session

11:30-12:15

M.A. Gutscher

Submarine fiber optic cables: a new

technology to study earthquakes and the

seafloor environment – The FOCUS project

12:15-13:00

R. Arrowsmith

Adapting new tools to advance Earthquake

Geology observations and understanding

13:00-15:00

Lunch

AFTERNOON

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING AND RISK MITIGATION

15:00 – 15:45

A. Zollo

Seconds that matter: the physical basis and

effective use of Earthquake Early Warning

15:45 – 16:30

R. Allen

Frontiers in hazard reduction using

massive sensor networks

16:30 – 17:00

Coffee break and poster session

17:00 – 17:45

I. Iervolino

17:45-18:30

Closing remarks

The time-space scales of seismic risk:

from Earthquake Early Warning to the

life-cycle of civil infrastructure

POSTERS

1. Abedi F. et al.

Seismic Behavior of Active Faults Through

Multisource Optical Imagery: From Satellite

to Drone Resolution (case study: The North

Zanjan fault)

2. Allegra M. et al.

Leveraging Deep Learning for Detecting

Low-Frequency Seismic Events in DAS Data at

Vulcano Island, Italy

3. ARISTOTLE-ENHSP Team

ARISTOTLE-ENHSP Project: a multi-hazard

scientific expert assessment service for the

EC Emergency Response Coordination Center

4. Avella M. et al.

Crustal anisotropy variations at Mt. Etna

for monitoring local stress perturbations

5. Bevilacqua A. et al.

Data analysis of volcanic seismicity as a

function of ground uplift during the ongoing

unrest of Campi Flegrei caldera (Italy)

6. Biondini E. et al.

Probabilistic earthquake forecasting in Italy:

bridging the gap between alarm-based and

probability-based models

7. Bottari C. et al.

Earthquakes Lost in Time: A Multidisciplinary

Case Study from Segesta (NW Sicily)

Combining Archaeoseismology, Structural

Geology, and Geophysics

8. Brooks S.J. et al.

InSAR analysis on Mt. Etna: preliminary

insights into mid-term active faulting

dynamics

9. Caredda E. et al.

Integrating Deep Learning and Seismological

Analysis to characterize microseismicity

in the Val d’Agri Region (Southern Italy)

10. Corsaro M.

Leveraging Transformer Models and

Distributed Acoustic Sensing to improve

seismic monitoring in Campi Flegrei

11. Cuius A. et al.

Improving Seismic Hazard Assessment

Through Physics-Based Source Modeling

12. D’Amico S. et al.

Detecting Meteorological Tsunamis Using

Coastal Seismometers: The Gulf of Finland

Experiment

13. De Paolo E.

A trans-dimensional inversion algorithm

for volcanic source modeling in finite element

domain

14. D’Ippolito G. et al.

Laboratory earthquakes under hydrothermal

conditions in Neapolitan Yeallow Tuff (Campi

Flegrei, Italy)

15. Dubois Z. et al.

Hydrological signature in the current surface

deformation of the East Adriatic by InSAR

and GNSS

16. Ferrara F. et al.

Co-Volcanic Ionospheric Disturbances during

Mt. Etna eruptions

17. Ferrara G. et al.

Reprocessing vintage seismic reflection

profiles in the offshore Campi Flegrei Caldera

18. Fonzetti R. et al.

Shaking Things Up with Deep Learning:

From Training to Model Benchmarking and

Seismic Catalog Building

19. Hronek M. et al.

Inverse physics-based modeling of the 2016

Mw 6.1 Tottori Earthquake

20. Lo Bue R. et al.

29. Sardeli E. et al.

21. Longobardi V. et al.

30. Scotto di Uccio F. et al.

Tracking Seismic Velocity Variations during

the 2021 Unrest at Vulcano Island through

Ambient Noise Analysis

Implementation and Test of an onsite

Earthquake Early Warning and Rapid

Response system in the volcanic caldera

of Campi Flegrei during the unrest

22. Marcou S. et al.

Ground Motion Observations from the

MyShake Smartphone Network and Future

Directions

23. Menichelli I. et al.

Seismic imaging of the Adria lithospheric

structure from the joint inversion of

teleseismic and ambient noise data

24. Nikolopoulou I. et al.

The M 5.9 Strofades Earthquake Sequence:

Relocation, Focal Mechanism Solutions

and Stress Inversion

25. Parrino N. et al.

Impressa Seismica: Machine Learning

Analysis of Fault-Driven Landscapes

26. Petito Penna R. et al.

An automatic waveform modeling method to

estimate Earthquake source and attenuation

parameters

27. Rappisi F. et al.

Crustal structure of the Kivu Rift and Virunga

Volcanic Province (DR Congo) from P-wave

anisotropic tomography

28. Ravidà G. et al.

Imaging the shallow crust in the western

Lake Garda region by high-resolution seismic

profiling: Preliminary results

The 2025 Santorini Swarm: Spatiotemporal

Distribution and Coulomb Stress Changes.

Preliminary Results

An automatic workflow for microseismicity

characterization in Southern Apennines

(Southern Italy)

31. Sollai A. et al.

Earthquake Reflection Imaging and Migration:

Application to the Campi Flegrei Caldera

32. Spassiani I. et al.

Reconciling the Irreconcilable: Window-Based

VS Stochastic Declustering Algorithms

33. Tavani F. et al.

Deep Learning Python-Based Workflow for

Automated Focal Mechanism Determination

of Small to Moderate Earthquakes in Italy

34. Triantafyllou I. et al.

The Greek Earthquake Impact Database:

AD 1800-2020

35. Tringali G. et al.

New paleoseismology and morphotectonic

findings along the Fiandaca Fault and their

relationships with the Etna volcano flank

dynamics

36. Vallianatos F.

The Santorini-Amorgos, 2025 volcano-tectonic

sequence in terms of statistical physics

37. Varchetta F. et al.

Regional High-Quality Ambient Noise Models

for Italy: Development and Application

to the Italian Seismic Network

ENZO BOSCHI

Seismologist

Arezzo 1942 | Bologna 2018

Enzo Boschi passed away on 22 December 2018, at the age of 76.

Born in Arezzo, Tuscany, he graduated in Physics from Bologna

University in 1968. His initial scientific interests included the

physics of the Earth’s interior, the earthquake source and the

mechanisms from which volcano eruptions originate.

At the beginning of his scientific

career Enzo Boschi was visiting

scientist at the Laboratoire des

Hautes Pressions (CNRS, Paris),

at the Cavendish Laboratory

(Cambridge University), and at

the Department of Earth and

Planetary Sciences (Harvard

University). In 1973 he became

adjunct professor of Geophysics

at the recently-established

University of Ancona, and later

full professor at the University

of Bologna, where from 1977

to 2012 he held the chair of

Seismology.

After engaging in the “Progetto

Finalizzato Geodinamica” of

Italy’s Consiglio Nazionale

delle Ricerche (CNR) and in the

early activities of the “Gruppo

Nazionale per la Difesa dai

Terremoti” (GNDT), in 1983 Enzo

Boschi became president of the

Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica

(ING). He remained in charge

until 2001, when ING merged

with Osservatorio Vesuviano and

three institutes from CNR into

the new Istituto Nazionale di

Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV).

He then chaired the INGV from its

very foundation up to 2011.

During his nearly 30 year-long

presidency, Enzo Boschi played

an active role in the creation of

the Protezione Civile (National

Civil Protection). From 1986 to

2000 he chaired the Seismic

Risk Section of the Commissione

Grandi Rischi (Major Risks

Commission). Later on, he

continued to be a member of the

Commission as INGV president.

Meanwhile, Enzo Boschi

fostered the inception and the

Enzo Boschi con Renato Funiciello, Claudio Eva e Paolo Scandone

development of the modern

Italian Seismic Network,

supported by the National

Civil Protection. Within three

decades, this network evolved

from a set of sparse, vertical

component seismometers, to

a dense network of more than

400 digital three-component

sensors covering the entire

country. This nationwide network

was complemented by a stateof-the-art network comprising

several very broadband

seismometers deployed around

the Mediterranean basin

(MedNet Network). Later on, INGV

extended its research topics

to Physical Oceanography and

to the investigation of climate

changes. Under Enzo Boschi’s

guidance, INGV had leading roles

in many international research

projects within major programs

run by the United Nations,

UNESCO, NSF, NATO, and the

European Commission.

Among several subsequent

successful endeavors, his

masterpiece was to turn a small

institute made up of a few

researchers and technicians with

limited scientific instruments

into one of the top worldwide

institutions for geophysics and

volcanology, ranking high in

terms of publications, citations

and reputation.

Starting in 1984, Enzo Boschi

was also appointed director

of the International School

of Geophysics at the Ettore

Majorana Cultural Centre in

Erice, Sicily, where he gathered

scientists of the highest repute

in the Earth Sciences, young

scientists at the beginning of

their career, and PhD students.

The informal yet rigorous

setting of the School and of the

Centre contributed to creating

valuable scientific connections

and promoting collaborations;

eventually, these liaisons

brought a large number of Italian

geophysicists abroad, to learn

and grow professionally by

visiting top level universities and

research centers worldwide. In

this framework, Enzo Boschi’s

support to the ideas and

ambitions of “his researchers”

was always enthusiastic.

As INGV President, on 30 March

2009 Enzo Boschi was invited

to attend an expert meeting in

L’Aquila: a gathering organized

by the National Civil Protection

and dedicated to the sequence

of earthquakes that had been

affecting the area for months.

On 6 April 2009 a Mw 6.3

earthquake struck L’Aquila and

its surroundings, killing over

300 people. Enzo Boschi and

six other meeting attendants

were indicted for manslaughter,

under the motivation of having

put in place an inaccurate

appraisal of the seismic risk,

and of having reassured the

population about the probability

of an impending destructive

earthquake. All defendants were

initially sentenced to six years

of imprisonment: but two years

later the decision was overtaken

by the second instance sentence,

which acquitted six of them

on the grounds that the case

was unfounded. Enzo Boschi’s

acquittal was later confirmed by

the Supreme Court.

During his long career, Enzo

Boschi has received several

scientific and civil awards

and honors. Member of the

Accademia dei Lincei and of

the Academia Europaea, fellow

of AGU and AAAS, in December

2006 he was nominated

Cavaliere di Gran Croce, Ordine al

merito della Repubblica Italiana

by President Giorgio Napolitano.

He was also very popular with

TV and media audiences, as he

was always interviewed in the

aftermath of earthquakes and

eruptions.

By combining his passion and

rigorousness for scientific

research with a full commitment

toward the society, he never

missed the opportunity to remark

that proper building and city

planning are the only means to

reduce earthquake casualties

and material losses: a lesson

that the Italians unfortunately

have not learned yet. In his

last years, he had become