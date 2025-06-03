ANTEPRIMA MONTEVERDI FESTIVAL: JORDI SAVALL DIRIGE IL VESPRO DELLA BEATA VERGINE SABATO 7 GIUGNO NELLA CHIESA DI SAN MARCELLINO

(AGENPARL) – Tue 03 June 2025 Sabato 7 giugno ore 18.00
Chiesa di San Marcellino
VESPRO DELLA BEATA VERGINE
Musica di Claudio Monteverdi
JORDI SAVALL – direttore
LA CAPELLA REIAL DE CATALUNYA
LE CONCERT DES NATIONS
Elionor Martínez – soprano
Anna Piroli – soprano
David Sagastume – contraltista
Daniel Folqué – contraltista
Ferran Mitjans – tenore
Martí Doñate – tenore
Mauro Borgioni – baritono
Guglielmo Buonsanti – basso
Alice Borciani, Lise Viricel – soprani
Gerson Coelho, Oriol Guimerà – tenori
Oriol Mallart – basso
Lluís Vilamajó – preparazione dell’ensemble vocale
LE CONCERT DES NATIONS
Pierre Hamon, Belén Nieto – flauti dolci
Clément Formatche, Clément Gester, Lluís Coll – cornetti
Daniel Lasalle, Frédéric Lucchi, Fabien Dornic – trombone
Manfredo Kraemer, Guadalupe del Moral – violini
David Glidden – viola
Elizabeth Rumsey – viola da gamba bassa & lira da gamba
Balázs Máté – basso di violino
Xavier Puertas – violone
Chiara Granata – arpa
Josep Maria Martí – tiorba
Michael Behnringer – clavicembalo
Marco Vitale – organo
CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI (1567 – 1643)
Vespro della Beata Vergine
da concerto composto sopra canti fermi, SV 206
da Sanctissimae Virgini Missa senis vocibus ac Vesperae pluribus decantandae, n. 2
Venezia, Ricciardo Amadino, 1610
Intonatio: Deus in adiutorium
Responsorium: Domine ad adiuvandum
Psalmus 109: Dixit Dominus
Concerto: Nigra sum
Psalmus 112: Laudate pueri
Concerto: Pulchra es
Psalmus 121: Laetatus sum
Concerto: Duo Seraphim
Psalmus 126: Nisi Dominus
Concerto: Audi coelum
Psalmus 147: Lauda Jerusalem
Sonata sopra “Sancta Maria”
Hymnus: Ave maris stella
Magnificat
Durante il Rinascimento e il Seicento, gli eventi sociali e religiosi erano
strettamente legati. La confluenza delle varie correnti spirituali e umanistiche e
soprattutto le rivalità tra le potenze laiche ed ecclesiastiche, tra le città, perfino
tra i paesi, fecero nascere un maggior bisogno di fasto e d’arte. È in questo
contesto che bisogna senza dubbio situare la prima esecuzione dei Vespri, il 25
marzo 1610, nella basilica di Santa Barbara, in occasione della festa
dell’Annunciazione e in onore delle figlie di Francesco Gonzaga. È ad ogni modo
all’inizio di quell’anno che Monteverdi compose la sua Messa a cappella “In illo
tempore”, pubblicata contemporaneamente ai Vespri.
Quattro secoli dopo la sua creazione, quest’opera non ha perduto nulla della sua
forza d’espressione e della sua eccezionale intensità. E il segno incontestabile del
genio di Monteverdi che ha saputo, più di ogni altro compositore del suo tempo,
mettere a profitto i diversi movimenti apparsi intorno al 1600, e che hanno fatto
di questo periodo un momento cruciale nell’evoluzione del linguaggio musicale:
grazie ad una mescolanza degli stili (antico e moderno), ad una volontà di
sperimentazione e di ricerca su nuovi effetti d’espressione e di carattere (stile
rappresentativo, stile concertato, madrigali guerrieri e amorosi, arie spirituali, ecc…),
all’arte del “cantare per la gorgia” (madrigali passeggiati e diminuiti) che deriva
precisamente dalla scoperta del “recitar cantando” (Nuove Musiche di G. Caccini).
A ciò viene ad aggiungersi l’evoluzione della musica polifonica con nuovi
tentativi riguardo allo spazio e all’espressione, il che provocherà una progressiva
liberazione dell’armonia, permettendo una combinazione raramente così
favorevole delle tecniche modali, tonali e cromatiche.
Tutto ciò rappresenta, per noi interpreti del Duemila, un’enorme quantità di dati
e d’informazioni che bisogna possedere ed interpretare per ritornare ad un atto
di creazione rispettoso degli elementi oggettivi quali il testo, la notazione, la
strumentazione, ecc… Siamo altrettanto coscienti, d’altra parte, che c’è anche un
grande numero di aspetti soggettivi che giocano un ruolo importante, come, per
esempio, la declamazione del testo, l’articolazione degli strumenti, la dinamica, il
tempo, l’interpretazione dei “passaggi”, l’ornamentazione cadenzale (lo stile
concertato, abitualmente interpretato senza alcuna flessibilità). Nel momento in
cui si scopre la forza espressiva delle parole in ambito poetico e musicale, è
indispensabile tenere conto di questi effetti di retorica e declamazione nelle
opere il cui testo è in latino. Trasformando egli stesso il Lamento d’Arianna in
Pianto della Madonna, Monteverdi differenzia profondamente il contenuto e il
significato del testo, non la retorica e la declamazione che sono proprie del suo
tempo.
Quanto al diapason, l’abbiamo mantenuto a 440 Hz, dato che le varie teorie di
ricerca non sembrano riuscire a produrre una soluzione pienamente
soddisfacente: perché abbassare di un quarto il Magnificat, il momento che
domanda il massimo di splendore e magnificenza sonora, se si sa che i diapason
erano certamente molto più alti – probabilmente un tono o una terza minore – a
quell’epoca, e variabili secondo i luoghi. Così, nel caso di un’eventuale
trasposizione di una quarta più in basso, come sembrerebbe indicare l’utilizzo di
certe chiavi nella partitura, il diapason reale sarebbe al massimo un tono più
basso di quello scritto.
È dunque necessario realizzare la sintesi di tutti questi elementi se si vuole ridare
a questa musica la vita, la libertà e l’espressione che merita.
Nota a cura di Jordi Savall
(traduzione di Giulia Ceriani)
During the Renaissance and the seventeenth century, social and religious events
were closely linked. The confluence of the different spiritual and humanist
currents, and especially the rivalry between secular and ecclesiastical authorities,
between towns and even between countries, gave rise to an increasing demand
for ostentation and art. It is probably in this context that the first performance
of the Vespers on 25 March 1610, in the basilica of Santa Barbara, on the occasion
of the Feast of the Annunciation and in honour of the daughters of Francesco
Gonzaga, should be seen. Whatever the circumstances, it was at the beginning of
that year that Monteverdi composed his Messa a cappella “In illo tempore”, which
he published at the same time as his “Vespers”.
Four centuries after its composition, this work has lost none of its expressive
power and exceptional intensity. It is the indisputable sign of Monteverdi’s
genius, greater than that of any other composer of the time, that it was able to
profit from the different movements that appeared around 1600 which made this
period crucial in the evolution of musical language: through a mixture of styles
(antico and moderno), a desire for experimentation and research in new
characteristic expressive effects (stile rappresentativo, stile concertato, madrigali
guerrieri e amorosi, arie spirituali, etc.), through the art of “cantare per la gorgia”
which actually derives (madrigali passeggiati e diminuti) from the discovery of the
“recitar cantando” (G. Cacini’s Nuove Musiche). Added to this was the evolution of
polyphonic music with new experiments in spacing and expression, which led to
the progressive liberation of harmony, affording an unusual freedom in the
combination of modal, tonal and chromatic techniques.
For performers of the 21st century like ourselves, this involves an enormous
quantity of data and information, which must be mastered and interpreted in
order to return to a creative art, respecting the objective elements such as text,
notation, instrumentation, etc… But we are also aware that there are many
subjective aspects which play an important role, such as textual declamation,
instrumental articulation, dynamics, tempo, interpretation of the “passaggi”,
cadential ornamentation (the stile concertato, which is usually performed without
any flexibility). When we discover the expressive power of the words in the
poetic and musical domain, it is essential to take account of the effects of
rhetoric and declamation in works whose text is in Latin. By transforming the
Lamento d’Arianna into the Pianto della Madonna, Monteverdi differentiates
profoundly between the content and meaning of the text, if not between its
rhetoric and declamation which were appropriate to his time.
As for the pitch, we have used A: 440 Hz, because the various theories suggested
do not seem to provide a completely satisfactory solution. Why should the
Magnificat drop down a fourth at the very moment that requires the greatest
splendour and magnificence of sound? Pitch is known to have been much higher
– probably a tone or even a minor third – at the time, and varied according to
the place. Thus, in the case of a possible transposition down a fourth, as would
seem to be indicated by the use of certain clefs in the score, the real pitch should
be at least a tone higher than written.
It is therefore necessary to achieve a synthesis of all these factors if we are to give
this music the life, liberty and expression it deserves.
Note by Jordi Savall
(translated by Frank Dobbins)
INTONATIO
Deus in adjutorium meum intende.
RESPONSORIUM
sex vocibus et sex instrumentis
Domine ad adiuvandum me festina.
Gloria Patri et Filio et Spiritui Sancto:
sicut erat in principio et nunc et semper et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.
Alleluia.
PSALMUS 109: DIXIT DOMINUS
sex vocibus et sex instrumentis
Li ritornelli si ponno sonare et anco tralasciar secondo il volere.
Dixit Dominus Domino meo:
Sede a dextris meis,
donec ponam inimicos tuos
scabellum pedum tuorum.
Virgam virtutis tuae emittet Dominus ex Sion:
dominare in medio inimicorum tuorum.
Tecum principium in die virtutis tuae in splendoribus sanctorum:
ex utero ante luciferum genui te.
Juravit Dominus et non poenitebit eum,
tu es sacerdos in aeternum secundum Melchisedech.
Dominus a dextris tuis, confregit in die irae suae reges.
Iudicabit in nationibus implebit ruinas
conquassabit capita in terra multorum.
De torrente in via bibet:
propterea exaltabit caput.
Gloria Patri et Filio et Spiritui Sancto.
Sicut erat in principio et nunc et semper et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.
CONCERTO: NIGRA SUM
Motetto ad una voce
Nigra sum sed formosa, filiae Jerusalem.
Ideo dilexit me Rex et introduxit me in cubiculum suum,
et dixit mihi: surge amica mea et veni,
iam hiems transiit imber abiit et recessit,
flores apparuerunt in terra nostra.
Tempus putationis advenit.
PSALMUS 112 nel organo: LAUDATE PUERI
octo vocibus
Laudate pueri Dominum, laudate nomen Domini.
Sit nomen Domini benedictum ex hoc nunc et usque in saeculum.
A solis ortu usque ad occasum, laudabile nomen Domini.
Excelsus super omnes gentes Dominus et super coelos gloria eius.
Quis sicut Dominus Deus noster
qui in altis habitat et humilia respicit in coelo et in terra?
Suscitans a terra inopem et de stercore erigens pauperem:
ut collocet eum cum principibus: cum principibus populi sui.
Qui habitare facit sterilem in domo, matrem filiorum laetantem.
Gloria Patri et Filio et Spiritui Sancto.
Sicut erat in principio et nunc et semper et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.
CONCERTO: PULCHRA ES
a due voci
Pulchra es, amica mea, suavis et decora, filia Jerusalem.
Pulchra es, amica mea, suavis et decora sicut Jerusalem,
terribilis ut castrorum acies ordinata.
Averte oculos tuos a me, quia ipsi me avolare fecerunt.
PSALMUS 121: LAETATUS SUM
a sei voci
Laetatus sum in his quae dicta sunt mihi: in domum Domini ibimus.
Stantes erant pedes nostri, in atriis tuis Jerusaem.
Jerusalem, quae aedificatur ut civitas: cuius participatio eius in idipsum.
Illunc enim ascenderunt tribus, tribus Domini:
testimonium Israel ad confitendum nomini Domini.
Quia illic sederunt sedes in iudicio, sedes super domum David.
Rogate quae ad pacem sunt Jerusalem: et abundantia diligentibus te.
Fiat pax in virtute tua: et abundantia in turribus tuis.
Propter fratres meos et proximos meos,
loquebar pacem de te propter domum Domini Dei nostri,
quaesivi bona tibi. Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto.
Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper, et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.
CONCERTO: DUO SERAPHIM
tribus vocibus
Duo Seraphim clamabant alter ad alterum:
sanctus, sanctus Domini Deus Sabaoth:
plena est omnis terra gloria eius.
Tres sunt qui testimonium dant in coelo:
Pater, Verbum et Spiritus Sanctus; et hi tres unum sunt.
Sanctus, sanctus Dominus Deus Sabaoth:
plena est omnis terra gloria eius.
PSALMUS 126: NISI DOMINUS
decem vocibus
Nisi Dominus aedificaverit domum, in vanum laboraverunt qui aedificant eam.
Nisi Dominus custodierit civitatem, frustra vigilat qui custodit eam.
Vanum est vobis ante lucem surgere:
surgite postquam sederitis, qui manducatis panem doloris.
Cum dederit dilectis suis somnum:
ecce hereditas Domini, filii, merces, fructus ventris.
Sicut sagittae in manu potentis, ita filii excussorum.
Beatus vir qui implevit desiderium suum ex ipsis:
non confundantur cum loquetur inimicis suis in porta.
Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto.
Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper, et in saecula saeculorum. Amen
CONCERTO: AUDI CŒLUM
ad una voce sola, poi nella fine à sei voci
Audi coelum verba mea,
plena desiderio et perfusa gaudio.
Audio.
Dic, quaeso, mihi: quae est ista
quae consurgens ut aurora
rutilat ut benedicam?
Dicam.
Dic, nam ista pulchra ut luna,
electa ut sol replet laetitia
terras, coelos, maria.
Maria.
Maria Virgo illa dulcis,
praedicata a prophetis Ezechiel
porta orientalis.
Talis.
Illa sacra et felix porta,
per quam mors fuit expulsa,
introduxit autem vita.
Quae semper tutum est
medium inter homines et Deum,
pro culpis remedium.
Medium.
Omnes hanc ergo sequamur,
quae cum gratia mereamur
vitam aeternam consequamur.
Sequamur.
Praestet nobis Deus Pater
hoc et Filius et Mater,
cuius nomen invocamus dulce,
miseris solamen.
Amen.
Benedicta es, Virgo Maria,
in saeculorum saecula.
PSALMUS 147: LAUDA JERUSALEM
septem vocibus
Lauda Jerusalem Dominum: lauda Deum tuum Sion.
Quoniam confortavit seras portarum tuarum: benedixit filiis tuis in te.
Qui posuit fines tuos pacem: et adipe frumenti satiat te.
Qui emittit eloquium suum terrae: velociter currit sermo eius.
Qui dat nivem sicut lanam: nebulam sicut cinerem spargit.
Mittit crystallum suam sicut buccellas: ante faciem frigoris eius quis sustinebit?
Emittet verbum suum, et liquefaciet ea: flabit spiritus eius, et fluent aquae.
Qui annuntiat verbum suum Jacob: iustitias et iudicia sua Israel.
Non fecit taliter omnu nationi: et iudicia sua non manifestavit eis.
Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto.
Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper, et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.
SONATA SOPRA «SANCTA MARIA»
Sancta Maria, ora pro nobis.
HYMNUS: AVE MARIS STELLA
octo vocibus
Ave maris stella,
Dei mater alma,
atque semper Virgo,
felix coeli porta.
Sumens illud ave
Gabrielis ore,
funda nos in pace
mutans Evae nomen.
Ritornello a 5
Solve vincla reis,
profer lumen caecis,
mala nostra pelle,
bona cuncta posce.
Ritornello a 5
Monstra te esse matrem:
sumat per te preces,
qui pro bonis natus,
tulit esse tuus.
Ritornello a 5
Virgo singularis,
inter omnes mitis,
nos culpis solutos,
mites fac et castos.
Ritornello a 5
Vitam praesta puram,
inter para tutum,
ut videntes Jesum,
semper collaetemur.
Sit laus Deo Patri,
summo Christo decus,
Spiritui Sancto
tribus honor unus. Amen.
MAGNIFICAT
Magnificat anima mea
septem vocibus et sex instrumentis
Magnificat anima mea Dominum.
Et exultavit
a 3 voci
Et exultavit spiritus meus in Deo salutari meo.
Quia respexit
ad una voce sola et sei instrumenti li quali suoneranno con più forza che si può
Quia respexit humilitatem ancillae suae:
ecce enim ex hoc beatam me dicent
omnes generationes.
Quia fecit mihi magna
a 3 voci et dot instrumenti
Quia fecit mihi magna qui potens est:
et sanctum nomen eius.
Et misericordia
a 6 voci sole in dialogo
Et misericordia eius a progenie in progenies:
timentibus eum.
Fecit potentiam
ad una voce et tre instrumenti
Fecit potentiam in brachio suo:
dispersit superbos mente cordis sui.
Deposuit potentes
ad una voce et doi instrumenti
Deposuit potentes de sede,
et exaltavit humiles.
Esurientes implevit bonis
a due voci et quattro instrumenti
Esurientes implevit bonis,
et divites dimisit inanes.
Suscepit Israel
a tre voci
Suscepit Israel puerum suum,
recordatus misericordiae suae:
Sicut locutus est
ad una voce sola et sei instrumenti in dialogo
sicut locutus est ad patres nostros:
Abraham et semini eius in saecula.
Gloria Patri
a tre voci – due de le quali cantano in Echo
Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto.
Sicut erat in principio
tutti gli strumenti et voci, et va cantato et sonato forte
Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper,
et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.
INTONATION
God, make speed to save me!
RESPONSE
for six voices and six instruments
Lord, make haste to help me!
Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.
As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!
Alleluia!
PSALM 109 (A.V. 110): THE LORD SAID
for six voices and six instruments.
Refrains can be played or omitted according to the performer’s taste.
The Lord said to my Lord:
“Sit at my right hand,
Until I make your enemies
Your footstool”.
The Lord shall send forth from Zion
Your mighty sceptre.
Rule in the midst of your foes!
Your people will offer themselves freely
On the day you lead your host
Upon the holy mountains.
From the womb of the morning
Like dew your youth will come to you.
The Lord has sworn and will not change his mind:
You are a priest forever after the order of Melchizedek.
The Lord is at your right hand;
He will shatter kings on the day of his wrath.
He will judge among the nations, filling them with corpses:
He will shatter chiefs in many lands.
He will drink from the brook on the way: therefore he will lift up his head.
Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.
As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!
CONCERTO: NIGRA SUM
Motet for solo voice
I am black but comely, o ye daughters of Jerusalem. Therefore the King hath
loved me and hath brought me into his chambers, and said to me:
“Arise up, my love and come away. For the winter is past, the rains are over and
gone, and the flowers appear in our land. The time for pruning is at hand.
PSALM 112 (A.V. 113): LAUDATE PUERI
for eight solo voices and organ
Praise the Lord, O servants!
praise the name of the Lord!
Blessed be the name of the Lord,
from this time forth and for ever more.
From the rising of the sun to the going down of the same,
the Lord’s name is praised.
The Lord is high above all nations and his glory above the heavens.
Who is like unto the Lord our God who is seated on high, who bends low to
behold the things that are in heaven and on the earth?
He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy out of the mire,
To make him sit with princes, even with the princes of his people.
He gives the barren woman a home, making her the joyful mother of children.
Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the
beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!
CONCERTO: PULCHRA ES
for two voices
You are beautiful, my love, beautiful and comely. O daughter of Jerusalem,
terrible as an army drawn up for battle. Turn away your eyes from me,
for they overcome me.
PSALM 121 (A.V.122): LAETATUS SUM
for six voices
I was glad when they said to me: “Let us go into the house of the Lord!
Our feet shall stand within your gates,
O Jerusalem!
Jerusalem is built as a city which is bound firmly together.
To which the tribes go up, the tribes of the Lord,
as was decreed for Israel, to give thanks
To the name of the Lord.
For there is the seat of judgment:
The seat of the house of David.
Pray for the peace of Jerusalem:
May those who love you prosper.
Peace be within your walls,
And security within your towers!
For my brethren and companions’ sake,
I will say, “Peace be in you!”
For the sake of the house of the Lord our God,
I will seek your good.
Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.
As it was in the beginning, is Now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!
CONCERTO: DUO SERAPHIM
for three voices
Two seraphim cried out to one another
Holy, holy, holy,
Lord God of Hosts,
The whole earth is full of his glory.
There are three that give testimony in heaven:
the Father, the Word, and the Holy Spirit,
and these three are one.
Holy, holy, holy,
Lord God of Hosts,
The whole earth is full of his glory.
PSALM 126 (A.V. 127): NISI DOMINUS
for ten voices
Unless the Lord builds the house,
Those who build it labour in vain.
Unless the Lord watches over the city,
The watchman stays awake in vain.
It is vain that you rise before light,
And go late to rest,
Eating the bread of anxious toil:
For he gives sleep to his beloved.
Lo, children are a heritage from the Lord,
The fruit of the womb is a reward.
Like arrows in the hand of a warrior
Are the sons of one’s youth.
Happy is the man that has his quiver full of them:
He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies at the gate.
Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.
As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!
CONCERTO: AUDI CŒLUM
for one solo voice at the beginning, then for six voices at the end
Heaven, hear my words,
full of desire
and suffused with joy.
Echo: I hear!
Tell me,
who is she who rises bright
as the dawn,
that I may praise her?
Echo: I shall tell you!
Tell me,
For she is fair as the moon
and bright as the sun,
and fills heaven and earth with joy, Maria.
Echo: Maria!
The sweet Virgin Mary,
foretold by the prophet Ezekiel,
at the portal in the East.
Echo: Such a one!
The holy and happy portal
through which death was driven out
and life was led in.
Echo: So it is!
She who ever intercedes
between men and God
to take away their sins.
Echo: She intercedes!
Let us all therefore follow her,
Through whose grace we are granted
Eternal life.
Echo: Let us follow!
May God be our guardian,
Father and Son,
And our Mother,
Whose sweet name we invoke,
Be a comfort to the wretched.
Echo: Amen!
Blessed art thou, O Virgin Mary,
World without end.
PSALM 147 (147 A.V. vv 12-20): LAUDA JERUSALEM
for seven voices
Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem:
Praise your God, O Zion.
For he strengthens the bars of your gates:
He blesses your sons within you.
He makes peace in your borders:
And fills you with the finest of wheat.
He sends forth his command to the earth:
And his word runs swiftly.
He gives snow like wool:
And scatters hoarfrost like ashes.
He casts forth his ice like morsels;
Who is able to withstand his frost?
He sends forth his word, and melts them:
He blows with his wind, and the waters flow.
He declares his word to Jacob:
His statutes and ordinances to Israel.
He has not dealt thus with any other nation:
Nor do they know his laws.
Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.
As it was in the beginning, is Now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!
SONATA SOPRA SANCTA MARIA
for eight voices
Holy Mary, pray for us!
HYMN: HAIL, STAR OF THE SEA
for eight voices
Hail, star of the sea,
Blest portal of heaven,
Ever Virgin Mother,
Of the Lord most high!
By Gabriel’s greeting “Ave”,
Uttered long ago,
Eva’s name reversing,
Pour peace on us below.
Ritornello a 5
Break the captives’ fetters,
Light on blindness pour;
All our ills expelling,
Ever bliss implore.
Ritornello a 5
Show thyself a mother,
Offer him our sighs,
Who for us incarnate,
Did not thee despise.
Ritornello a 5
Virgin of all virgins,
Free and blameless take us.
Gentlest of the gentle,
Chaste and gentle make us.
Ritornello a 5
Still as on we journey,
Help our weak endeavour,
Till with thee and Jesus
We rejoice forever.
Father, Son, and Spirit,
Three in One confessing,
We give equal glory,
Equal praise and blessing.
Amen.
MAGNIFICAT
Verse 1 for seven voices and six instruments
My soul doth magnify the Lord:
Verse 2 for three voices
and my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour.
Verse 3 for one solo voice and six instruments playing as loudly as possible
For he hath regarded: the lowliness of his hand-maiden.
For behold, from henceforth: all generations shall call me blessed.
Verse 4 for three voices and two instruments
For he that is mighty hath magnified me:
and holy is his name.
Verse 5 for six solo voices in dialogue
And his mercy is on them that fear him:
throughout all generations.
Verse 6 for one voice and three instruments
He hath showed strength with his arm: he hath scattered the proud in the
imagination of their hearts.
Verse 7 for one voice and two instruments
He hath put down the mighty from their seat:
and hath exalted the humble and meek.
Verse 8 for two voices and four instruments
He hath filled the hungry with good things:
and the rich he hath sent empty away.
Verse 9 for three voices
He hath relieved his servant Israel,
remembering his mercy.
Verse 10 for one solo voice and six instruments in dialogue
As he promised our forefathers,
Abraham and his seed, for ever.
Verse 11 for three voices, two of which are in echo
Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit,
Verse 12 all the instruments and voices singing and playing forte
As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen.
JORDI SAVALL
“Jordi Savall dà voce a un’eredità culturale comune infinitamente varia. È un
uomo per i nostri tempi.” (The Guardian)
Jordi Savall è una delle personalità musicali più polivalenti della sua generazione.
Da oltre cinquant’anni fa conoscere al mondo meraviglie musicali rimaste
nell’oscurità dell’indifferenza e dell’oblio. Dedito alla ricerca di queste musiche
antiche, le legge e le interpreta con la sua viola da gamba o in veste di direttore.
Le sue attività come concertista, pedagogo, ricercatore e creatore di nuovi
progetti, sia musicali che culturali, ne fanno uno dei principali artefici del
fenomeno di rivalorizzazione della musica storica. È fondatore, insieme con
Montserrat Figueras, dei gruppi musicali Hespèrion XXI (1974), La Capella Reial
de Catalunya (1987) e Le Concert des Nations (1989), con i quali esplora e crea un
universo di emozioni e bellezza, offrendolo al mondo e a milioni di amanti della
musica. Con la sua fondamentale partecipazione al film di Alain Corneau Tutte le
mattine del mondo (vincitore del Premio César per la migliore colonna sonora), la
sua intensa attività di concertista (circa 140 concerti all’anno), la sua discografia
(6 incisioni all’anno) e la creazione nel 1998, con Montserrat Figueras, di una
propria casa discografica, Alia Vox, Jordi Savall dimostra che la musica antica
non è necessariamente elitaria, ma interessa invece un grande pubblico di tutte le
età, sempre più numeroso e vario. Nel corso della sua lunga carriera ha registrato
e pubblicato più di 230 dischi di repertori di musica medievale, rinascimentale,
barocca e dell’epoca classica, con un’attenzione speciale al patrimonio musicale
ispanico e mediterraneo, dischi che hanno meritato molti riconoscimenti, come il
Midem Awards, l’International Classical Music Awards e un Grammy Award. I
suoi programmi di concerto hanno fatto della musica uno strumento di
mediazione per l’intesa e la pace tra popoli e culture diverse e talvolta in
conflitto. Non per caso nel 2008 Jordi Savall fu nominato Ambasciatore
dell’Unione Europea per il dialogo interculturale e, assieme a Montserrat
Figueras, fu eletto “Artista per la Pace” nell’ambito del programma
“Ambasciatori di buona volontà” dell’UNESCO. Tra il 2020 e il 2021, in occasione
del 250° anniversario di Ludwig van Beethoven, ha diretto l’integrale delle sue
sinfonie con l’orchestra Le Concert des Nations e le ha registrate in due CD dal
titolo Beethoven Révolution. L’impatto sul mercato discografico internazionale è
stato definito addirittura come “un miracolo” (Fanfare) e la critica tedesca ha
conferito al volume II il Schallplattenkritik Prize come miglior disco orchestrale.
La sua feconda carriera musicale è stata premiata con i più alti riconoscimenti
nazionali e internazionali, tra i quali bisogna ricordare il titolo di Dottore
Honoris Causa delle Università di Évora (Portogallo), di Barcellona, di Lovanio
(Belgio), di Basilea (Svizzera) e di Utrecht (Paesi Bassi), la nomina a Cavaliere
della Legion d’Onore della Repubblica francese, il Premio Internazionale di
Musica per la Pace del Ministero di Cultura e Scienza della Bassa Sassonia, la
Medaglia d’oro della Generalitat de Catalunya, il Premio Helena Vaz da Silva, il
prestigioso Premio Léonie Sonning, considerato il Nobel della musica; è inoltre
membro d’onore della Royal Philharmonic Society, dell’Accademia reale svedese
di musica e dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.
“Jordi Savall testifies to a common cultural inheritance of infinite variety. He is a
man for our time.” (The Guardian)
Jordi Savall is one of the most versatile musical personalities of his generation.
For more than fifty years, he has rescued musical gems from the obscurity of
neglect and oblivion and given them back for all to enjoy. A tireless researcher
into early music, he interprets and performs the repertory both as a gambist and
a conductor. His activities as a concert performer, teacher, researcher and creator
of new musical and cultural projects have made him a leading figure in the
reappraisal of historical music. Together with Montserrat Figueras, he founded
the ensembles Hespèrion XXI (1974), La Capella Reial de Catalunya (1987) and
Le Concert des Nations (1989), with whom he explores and creates a world of
emotion and beauty shared with millions of early music enthusiasts around the
world. With his key participation in Alain Corneau’s film Tous les Matins du
Monde (awarded the César Cinema Prize for the best soundtrack), his intense
concert activity (about 140 concerts per year), his record releases (6 recordings
per year) and the creation in 1998, together with Montserrat Figueras, of his own
record label, Alia Vox, Jordi Savall has shown that early music does not have to
be elitist, but rather that it appeals to an increasingly wide and diverse audience
of all age groups. Jordi Savall has recorded and released more than 230 discs
covering the Medieval, Renaissance, Baroque and Classical music repertories,
with a special focus on the Hispanic and Mediterranean musical heritage,
receiving many awards and distinctions such as the Midem Classical Award, the
International Classical Music Award and the Grammy Award. His concert
programmes have made music an instrument of mediation to achieve
understanding and peace between different and sometimes warring peoples and
cultures. Accordingly, guest artists appearing with his ensembles include Arab,
Israeli, Turkish, Greek, Armenian, Afghan, Mexican and North American
musicians. In 2008 Jordi Savall was appointed European Union Ambassador for
intercultural dialogue and, together with Montserrat Figueras, was named
“Artist for Peace” under the UNESCO “Good Will Ambassadors” programme.
Between 2020 and 2021, to mark Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, he
conducted the complete symphonies with Le Concert des Nations and recorded
them in 2 CDs entitled Beethoven Révolution. The impact they have had in the
record market worldwide has been defined as “a miracle” (Fanfare), and volume II
has been distinguished with the Schallplattenkritik Prize for the best orchestral
record. Jordi Savall’s prolific musical career has brought him the highest national
and international distinctions, including honorary doctorates from the
Universities of Evora (Portugal), Barcelona (Catalonia), Louvain (Belgium) and
Basel (Switzerland), the order of Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (France), the
Praetorius Music Prize awarded by the Ministry of Culture and Science of Lower
Saxony, the Gold Medal of the Generalitat of Catalonia, the Helena Vaz da Silva
Award and the prestigious Léonie Sonning Prize, which is considered the Nobel
prize of the music world. This year, he has been elected Honorary Member by
the Royal Philharmonic Society, the Royal Swedish Academy of Music and la
Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.
LA CAPELLA REIAL DE CATALUNYA
Sul modello delle famose “Cappelle reali” medievali, per le quali furono creati i
numerosi capolavori di musica sacra e profana della penisola iberica, Montserrat
Figueras e Jordi Savall fondarono nel 1987 La Capella Reial, uno dei primi
complessi vocali consacrati all’interpretazione delle musiche del Siglo de oro in
base a criteri storici e con l’uso esclusivo di voci ispaniche e latine. Dal 1990
questa formazione gode regolarmente del patronato del Governo Regionale della
Catalogna; da quel momento ha assunto la denominazione “La Capella Reial de
Catalunya”. Questo nuovo complesso si è dedicato al recupero e
all’interpretazione, sempre secondo criteri storici, del patrimonio vocale
polifonico medievale e dei Secoli d’Oro ispanici ed europei anteriori al XIX
secolo. Lungo la stessa linea artistica di Hespèrion XXI, e ogni volta con il
massimo rispetto della profonda dimensione spirituale e artistica delle opere, La
Capella Reial de Catalunya ha saputo combinare magistralmente la qualità e
l’adeguamento allo stile dell’epoca, insieme alla declamazione e alla proiezione
espressiva del testo poetico. Il suo ampio repertorio va dalla musica medievale
delle culture del Mediterraneo fino ai grandi maestri del Rinascimento e del
Barocco. Tra i suoi programmi concertistici più celebri figurano la Missa de
Batalla di Cererols, i Vespri di Monteverdi, le Cantigas di Alfonso X, El Llibre
Vermell di Montserrat, le canzoni sefardite, la musica del Misteri d’Elx, le romanze
del Don Chisciotte di Cervantes, i canzonieri del Siglo de Oro e il Requiem di
Mozart. Recentemente ha eseguito e registrato la Passione secondo San Marco di
Bach, il Messiah di Haendel, l’oratorio Juditha Triumphans di Vivaldi, l’Oratorio di
Natale di Bach e La Creazione di Haydn, che ha riscosso un grande successo di
critica internazionale. Questo complesso, che ha trionfato negli ambiti barocco e
classico, ha dato ottima prova anche in composizioni contemporanee di Arvo
Pärt. Merita una menzione particolare la sua partecipazione alla colonna sonora
del film Jeanne la Pucelle (1993) di Jacques Rivette, sulla vita di Giovanna d’Arco.
Nel 1992, La Capella Reial de Catalunya debutta nel genere dell’opera con la
partecipazione, come coro, a tutte le rappresentazioni in cui figura Le Concert
des Nations. La discografia propria di questo ensemble comprende più di 40 CD,
che hanno più volte ricevuto premi e riconoscimenti, fra cui il Midem Classical
Award e il Grammy Award. Sotto la direzione di Jordi Savall, La Capella Reial
de Catalunya partecipa regolarmente, fin dalla sua fondazione, ai festival
internazionali di musica antica, e continua a svolgere un’intensa attività di
concerti e registrazioni in varie parti del mondo.
Following the model of the famous Medieval “royal chapels” for which the great
masterpieces of both religious and secular music were composed on the Iberian
Peninsula, in 1987 Montserrat Figueras and Jordi Savall founded La Capella
Reial, one of the first vocal groups devoted to the performance of Golden Age
music on historical principles and consisting exclusively of Hispanic and Latin
voices. In 1990, when the ensemble received the regular patronage of the
Generalitat of Catalonia, it changed its name to La Capella Reial de Catalunya.
The newly-formed ensemble specialized in the recovery and performance on
historical principles of the polyphonic and vocal music of Spain and Europe from
the Middle Ages and Golden Age up to the 19th century. La Capella Reial de
Catalunya shares with Hespèrion XXI the same artistic outlook and goals, rooted
in respect for the profoundly spiritual and artistic dimension of each work,
combining quality and authenticity regarding the style of the period with a
careful attention to the declamation and expressive projection of the poetic text.
The ensemble’s extensive repertory ranges from the Medieval music of the
various cultures of the Mediterranean to the great masters of the Renaissance
and the Baroque. Some of their most celebrated concert programs are the Missa
de Batalla by Joan Cererols, Vespro della Beata Vergine by Claudio Monteverdi, the
Cantigas of Alfonso X (the Wise), El Llibre Vermell of Montserrat, Sephardic
songs, the music of The Elche Mystery Play, the ballads from Miguel de Cervantes’s
Don Quijote, the Cancioneros del Siglo de Oro (the Songbooks of the Golden Age) and
Mozart’s Requiem. Recently, the group has also performed and recorded J. S.
Bach’s Saint Mark’s Passion, Haendel’s Messiah, Vivaldi’s oratorio Juditha
Triumphans, J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, and Joseph Haydn’s The Creation,
which has won international critical acclaim. The group has distinguished itself
in various Baroque and Classical opera repertories, as well as in contemporary
works by Arvo Pärt. The Capella Reial de Catalunya played on de Jacques
Rivette’s soundtrack of the film Jeanne La Pucelle (1993) on the life of Joan of Arc.
In 1992, La Capella Reial de Catalunya made their opera debut accompanying all
the performances of Le Concert des Nations. They have received various awards
and distinctions in recognition of their more than 40 CDs, notably the Midem
Classical Award and the Grammy Award. Under the direction of Jordi Savall, La
Capella Reial de Catalunya pursue an intense programme of concerts and
recordings all over the world, and since the ensemble’s creation it has regularly
performed at the major international early music festivals.
LE CONCERT DES NATIONS
L’orchestra Le Concert des Nations fu creata da Jordi Savall e Montserrat
Figueras nel 1989 in occasione della preparazione del progetto Canticum Beatae
Virginis di Charpentier con l’obiettivo di disporre di una formazione con
strumenti d’epoca capace di interpretare un repertorio che spaziasse dal barocco
al romanticismo (1600-1850). Il suo nome deriva dall’opera di François Couperin
Les Nations, un concetto che rappresenta l’unione dei gusti musicali e la
premonizione che l’arte in Europa avrebbe portato per sempre il suo proprio
sigillo, quello dell’Illuminismo. Diretta da Jordi Savall, Le Concert des Nations fu
la prima orchestra a essere formata da una maggioranza di musicisti provenienti
da paesi latini (Spagna, America Latina, Francia, Italia, Portogallo etc.), tutti
specialisti riconosciuti a livello internazionale nell’interpretazione di musica
antica con strumenti originali d’epoca e criteri storici. Fin dall’inizio, ha
