ANTEPRIMA MONTEVERDI FESTIVAL: JORDI SAVALL DIRIGE IL VESPRO DELLA BEATA VERGINE SABATO 7 GIUGNO NELLA CHIESA DI SAN MARCELLINO

Chiesa di San Marcellino

VESPRO DELLA BEATA VERGINE

Musica di Claudio Monteverdi

JORDI SAVALL – direttore

LA CAPELLA REIAL DE CATALUNYA

LE CONCERT DES NATIONS

Elionor Martínez – soprano

Anna Piroli – soprano

David Sagastume – contraltista

Daniel Folqué – contraltista

Ferran Mitjans – tenore

Martí Doñate – tenore

Mauro Borgioni – baritono

Guglielmo Buonsanti – basso

Alice Borciani, Lise Viricel – soprani

Gerson Coelho, Oriol Guimerà – tenori

Oriol Mallart – basso

Lluís Vilamajó – preparazione dell’ensemble vocale

LE CONCERT DES NATIONS

Pierre Hamon, Belén Nieto – flauti dolci

Clément Formatche, Clément Gester, Lluís Coll – cornetti

Daniel Lasalle, Frédéric Lucchi, Fabien Dornic – trombone

Manfredo Kraemer, Guadalupe del Moral – violini

David Glidden – viola

Elizabeth Rumsey – viola da gamba bassa & lira da gamba

Balázs Máté – basso di violino

Xavier Puertas – violone

Chiara Granata – arpa

Josep Maria Martí – tiorba

Michael Behnringer – clavicembalo

Marco Vitale – organo

CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI (1567 – 1643)

Vespro della Beata Vergine

da concerto composto sopra canti fermi, SV 206

da Sanctissimae Virgini Missa senis vocibus ac Vesperae pluribus decantandae, n. 2

Venezia, Ricciardo Amadino, 1610

Intonatio: Deus in adiutorium

Responsorium: Domine ad adiuvandum

Psalmus 109: Dixit Dominus

Concerto: Nigra sum

Psalmus 112: Laudate pueri

Concerto: Pulchra es

Psalmus 121: Laetatus sum

Concerto: Duo Seraphim

Psalmus 126: Nisi Dominus

Concerto: Audi coelum

Psalmus 147: Lauda Jerusalem

Sonata sopra “Sancta Maria”

Hymnus: Ave maris stella

Magnificat

Durante il Rinascimento e il Seicento, gli eventi sociali e religiosi erano

strettamente legati. La confluenza delle varie correnti spirituali e umanistiche e

soprattutto le rivalità tra le potenze laiche ed ecclesiastiche, tra le città, perfino

tra i paesi, fecero nascere un maggior bisogno di fasto e d’arte. È in questo

contesto che bisogna senza dubbio situare la prima esecuzione dei Vespri, il 25

marzo 1610, nella basilica di Santa Barbara, in occasione della festa

dell’Annunciazione e in onore delle figlie di Francesco Gonzaga. È ad ogni modo

all’inizio di quell’anno che Monteverdi compose la sua Messa a cappella “In illo

tempore”, pubblicata contemporaneamente ai Vespri.

Quattro secoli dopo la sua creazione, quest’opera non ha perduto nulla della sua

forza d’espressione e della sua eccezionale intensità. E il segno incontestabile del

genio di Monteverdi che ha saputo, più di ogni altro compositore del suo tempo,

mettere a profitto i diversi movimenti apparsi intorno al 1600, e che hanno fatto

di questo periodo un momento cruciale nell’evoluzione del linguaggio musicale:

grazie ad una mescolanza degli stili (antico e moderno), ad una volontà di

sperimentazione e di ricerca su nuovi effetti d’espressione e di carattere (stile

rappresentativo, stile concertato, madrigali guerrieri e amorosi, arie spirituali, ecc…),

all’arte del “cantare per la gorgia” (madrigali passeggiati e diminuiti) che deriva

precisamente dalla scoperta del “recitar cantando” (Nuove Musiche di G. Caccini).

A ciò viene ad aggiungersi l’evoluzione della musica polifonica con nuovi

tentativi riguardo allo spazio e all’espressione, il che provocherà una progressiva

liberazione dell’armonia, permettendo una combinazione raramente così

favorevole delle tecniche modali, tonali e cromatiche.

Tutto ciò rappresenta, per noi interpreti del Duemila, un’enorme quantità di dati

e d’informazioni che bisogna possedere ed interpretare per ritornare ad un atto

di creazione rispettoso degli elementi oggettivi quali il testo, la notazione, la

strumentazione, ecc… Siamo altrettanto coscienti, d’altra parte, che c’è anche un

grande numero di aspetti soggettivi che giocano un ruolo importante, come, per

esempio, la declamazione del testo, l’articolazione degli strumenti, la dinamica, il

tempo, l’interpretazione dei “passaggi”, l’ornamentazione cadenzale (lo stile

concertato, abitualmente interpretato senza alcuna flessibilità). Nel momento in

cui si scopre la forza espressiva delle parole in ambito poetico e musicale, è

indispensabile tenere conto di questi effetti di retorica e declamazione nelle

opere il cui testo è in latino. Trasformando egli stesso il Lamento d’Arianna in

Pianto della Madonna, Monteverdi differenzia profondamente il contenuto e il

significato del testo, non la retorica e la declamazione che sono proprie del suo

tempo.

Quanto al diapason, l’abbiamo mantenuto a 440 Hz, dato che le varie teorie di

ricerca non sembrano riuscire a produrre una soluzione pienamente

soddisfacente: perché abbassare di un quarto il Magnificat, il momento che

domanda il massimo di splendore e magnificenza sonora, se si sa che i diapason

erano certamente molto più alti – probabilmente un tono o una terza minore – a

quell’epoca, e variabili secondo i luoghi. Così, nel caso di un’eventuale

trasposizione di una quarta più in basso, come sembrerebbe indicare l’utilizzo di

certe chiavi nella partitura, il diapason reale sarebbe al massimo un tono più

basso di quello scritto.

È dunque necessario realizzare la sintesi di tutti questi elementi se si vuole ridare

a questa musica la vita, la libertà e l’espressione che merita.

Nota a cura di Jordi Savall

(traduzione di Giulia Ceriani)

During the Renaissance and the seventeenth century, social and religious events

were closely linked. The confluence of the different spiritual and humanist

currents, and especially the rivalry between secular and ecclesiastical authorities,

between towns and even between countries, gave rise to an increasing demand

for ostentation and art. It is probably in this context that the first performance

of the Vespers on 25 March 1610, in the basilica of Santa Barbara, on the occasion

of the Feast of the Annunciation and in honour of the daughters of Francesco

Gonzaga, should be seen. Whatever the circumstances, it was at the beginning of

that year that Monteverdi composed his Messa a cappella “In illo tempore”, which

he published at the same time as his “Vespers”.

Four centuries after its composition, this work has lost none of its expressive

power and exceptional intensity. It is the indisputable sign of Monteverdi’s

genius, greater than that of any other composer of the time, that it was able to

profit from the different movements that appeared around 1600 which made this

period crucial in the evolution of musical language: through a mixture of styles

(antico and moderno), a desire for experimentation and research in new

characteristic expressive effects (stile rappresentativo, stile concertato, madrigali

guerrieri e amorosi, arie spirituali, etc.), through the art of “cantare per la gorgia”

which actually derives (madrigali passeggiati e diminuti) from the discovery of the

“recitar cantando” (G. Cacini’s Nuove Musiche). Added to this was the evolution of

polyphonic music with new experiments in spacing and expression, which led to

the progressive liberation of harmony, affording an unusual freedom in the

combination of modal, tonal and chromatic techniques.

For performers of the 21st century like ourselves, this involves an enormous

quantity of data and information, which must be mastered and interpreted in

order to return to a creative art, respecting the objective elements such as text,

notation, instrumentation, etc… But we are also aware that there are many

subjective aspects which play an important role, such as textual declamation,

instrumental articulation, dynamics, tempo, interpretation of the “passaggi”,

cadential ornamentation (the stile concertato, which is usually performed without

any flexibility). When we discover the expressive power of the words in the

poetic and musical domain, it is essential to take account of the effects of

rhetoric and declamation in works whose text is in Latin. By transforming the

Lamento d’Arianna into the Pianto della Madonna, Monteverdi differentiates

profoundly between the content and meaning of the text, if not between its

rhetoric and declamation which were appropriate to his time.

As for the pitch, we have used A: 440 Hz, because the various theories suggested

do not seem to provide a completely satisfactory solution. Why should the

Magnificat drop down a fourth at the very moment that requires the greatest

splendour and magnificence of sound? Pitch is known to have been much higher

– probably a tone or even a minor third – at the time, and varied according to

the place. Thus, in the case of a possible transposition down a fourth, as would

seem to be indicated by the use of certain clefs in the score, the real pitch should

be at least a tone higher than written.

It is therefore necessary to achieve a synthesis of all these factors if we are to give

this music the life, liberty and expression it deserves.

Note by Jordi Savall

(translated by Frank Dobbins)

INTONATIO

Deus in adjutorium meum intende.

RESPONSORIUM

sex vocibus et sex instrumentis

Domine ad adiuvandum me festina.

Gloria Patri et Filio et Spiritui Sancto:

sicut erat in principio et nunc et semper et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

Alleluia.

PSALMUS 109: DIXIT DOMINUS

sex vocibus et sex instrumentis

Li ritornelli si ponno sonare et anco tralasciar secondo il volere.

Dixit Dominus Domino meo:

Sede a dextris meis,

donec ponam inimicos tuos

scabellum pedum tuorum.

Virgam virtutis tuae emittet Dominus ex Sion:

dominare in medio inimicorum tuorum.

Tecum principium in die virtutis tuae in splendoribus sanctorum:

ex utero ante luciferum genui te.

Juravit Dominus et non poenitebit eum,

tu es sacerdos in aeternum secundum Melchisedech.

Dominus a dextris tuis, confregit in die irae suae reges.

Iudicabit in nationibus implebit ruinas

conquassabit capita in terra multorum.

De torrente in via bibet:

propterea exaltabit caput.

Gloria Patri et Filio et Spiritui Sancto.

Sicut erat in principio et nunc et semper et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

CONCERTO: NIGRA SUM

Motetto ad una voce

Nigra sum sed formosa, filiae Jerusalem.

Ideo dilexit me Rex et introduxit me in cubiculum suum,

et dixit mihi: surge amica mea et veni,

iam hiems transiit imber abiit et recessit,

flores apparuerunt in terra nostra.

Tempus putationis advenit.

PSALMUS 112 nel organo: LAUDATE PUERI

octo vocibus

Laudate pueri Dominum, laudate nomen Domini.

Sit nomen Domini benedictum ex hoc nunc et usque in saeculum.

A solis ortu usque ad occasum, laudabile nomen Domini.

Excelsus super omnes gentes Dominus et super coelos gloria eius.

Quis sicut Dominus Deus noster

qui in altis habitat et humilia respicit in coelo et in terra?

Suscitans a terra inopem et de stercore erigens pauperem:

ut collocet eum cum principibus: cum principibus populi sui.

Qui habitare facit sterilem in domo, matrem filiorum laetantem.

Gloria Patri et Filio et Spiritui Sancto.

Sicut erat in principio et nunc et semper et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

CONCERTO: PULCHRA ES

a due voci

Pulchra es, amica mea, suavis et decora, filia Jerusalem.

Pulchra es, amica mea, suavis et decora sicut Jerusalem,

terribilis ut castrorum acies ordinata.

Averte oculos tuos a me, quia ipsi me avolare fecerunt.

PSALMUS 121: LAETATUS SUM

a sei voci

Laetatus sum in his quae dicta sunt mihi: in domum Domini ibimus.

Stantes erant pedes nostri, in atriis tuis Jerusaem.

Jerusalem, quae aedificatur ut civitas: cuius participatio eius in idipsum.

Illunc enim ascenderunt tribus, tribus Domini:

testimonium Israel ad confitendum nomini Domini.

Quia illic sederunt sedes in iudicio, sedes super domum David.

Rogate quae ad pacem sunt Jerusalem: et abundantia diligentibus te.

Fiat pax in virtute tua: et abundantia in turribus tuis.

Propter fratres meos et proximos meos,

loquebar pacem de te propter domum Domini Dei nostri,

quaesivi bona tibi. Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto.

Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper, et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

CONCERTO: DUO SERAPHIM

tribus vocibus

Duo Seraphim clamabant alter ad alterum:

sanctus, sanctus Domini Deus Sabaoth:

plena est omnis terra gloria eius.

Tres sunt qui testimonium dant in coelo:

Pater, Verbum et Spiritus Sanctus; et hi tres unum sunt.

Sanctus, sanctus Dominus Deus Sabaoth:

plena est omnis terra gloria eius.

PSALMUS 126: NISI DOMINUS

decem vocibus

Nisi Dominus aedificaverit domum, in vanum laboraverunt qui aedificant eam.

Nisi Dominus custodierit civitatem, frustra vigilat qui custodit eam.

Vanum est vobis ante lucem surgere:

surgite postquam sederitis, qui manducatis panem doloris.

Cum dederit dilectis suis somnum:

ecce hereditas Domini, filii, merces, fructus ventris.

Sicut sagittae in manu potentis, ita filii excussorum.

Beatus vir qui implevit desiderium suum ex ipsis:

non confundantur cum loquetur inimicis suis in porta.

Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto.

Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper, et in saecula saeculorum. Amen

CONCERTO: AUDI CŒLUM

ad una voce sola, poi nella fine à sei voci

Audi coelum verba mea,

plena desiderio et perfusa gaudio.

Audio.

Dic, quaeso, mihi: quae est ista

quae consurgens ut aurora

rutilat ut benedicam?

Dicam.

Dic, nam ista pulchra ut luna,

electa ut sol replet laetitia

terras, coelos, maria.

Maria.

Maria Virgo illa dulcis,

praedicata a prophetis Ezechiel

porta orientalis.

Talis.

Illa sacra et felix porta,

per quam mors fuit expulsa,

introduxit autem vita.

Quae semper tutum est

medium inter homines et Deum,

pro culpis remedium.

Medium.

Omnes hanc ergo sequamur,

quae cum gratia mereamur

vitam aeternam consequamur.

Sequamur.

Praestet nobis Deus Pater

hoc et Filius et Mater,

cuius nomen invocamus dulce,

miseris solamen.

Amen.

Benedicta es, Virgo Maria,

in saeculorum saecula.

PSALMUS 147: LAUDA JERUSALEM

septem vocibus

Lauda Jerusalem Dominum: lauda Deum tuum Sion.

Quoniam confortavit seras portarum tuarum: benedixit filiis tuis in te.

Qui posuit fines tuos pacem: et adipe frumenti satiat te.

Qui emittit eloquium suum terrae: velociter currit sermo eius.

Qui dat nivem sicut lanam: nebulam sicut cinerem spargit.

Mittit crystallum suam sicut buccellas: ante faciem frigoris eius quis sustinebit?

Emittet verbum suum, et liquefaciet ea: flabit spiritus eius, et fluent aquae.

Qui annuntiat verbum suum Jacob: iustitias et iudicia sua Israel.

Non fecit taliter omnu nationi: et iudicia sua non manifestavit eis.

Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto.

Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper, et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

SONATA SOPRA «SANCTA MARIA»

Sancta Maria, ora pro nobis.

HYMNUS: AVE MARIS STELLA

octo vocibus

Ave maris stella,

Dei mater alma,

atque semper Virgo,

felix coeli porta.

Sumens illud ave

Gabrielis ore,

funda nos in pace

mutans Evae nomen.

Ritornello a 5

Solve vincla reis,

profer lumen caecis,

mala nostra pelle,

bona cuncta posce.

Ritornello a 5

Monstra te esse matrem:

sumat per te preces,

qui pro bonis natus,

tulit esse tuus.

Ritornello a 5

Virgo singularis,

inter omnes mitis,

nos culpis solutos,

mites fac et castos.

Ritornello a 5

Vitam praesta puram,

inter para tutum,

ut videntes Jesum,

semper collaetemur.

Sit laus Deo Patri,

summo Christo decus,

Spiritui Sancto

tribus honor unus. Amen.

MAGNIFICAT

Magnificat anima mea

septem vocibus et sex instrumentis

Magnificat anima mea Dominum.

Et exultavit

a 3 voci

Et exultavit spiritus meus in Deo salutari meo.

Quia respexit

ad una voce sola et sei instrumenti li quali suoneranno con più forza che si può

Quia respexit humilitatem ancillae suae:

ecce enim ex hoc beatam me dicent

omnes generationes.

Quia fecit mihi magna

a 3 voci et dot instrumenti

Quia fecit mihi magna qui potens est:

et sanctum nomen eius.

Et misericordia

a 6 voci sole in dialogo

Et misericordia eius a progenie in progenies:

timentibus eum.

Fecit potentiam

ad una voce et tre instrumenti

Fecit potentiam in brachio suo:

dispersit superbos mente cordis sui.

Deposuit potentes

ad una voce et doi instrumenti

Deposuit potentes de sede,

et exaltavit humiles.

Esurientes implevit bonis

a due voci et quattro instrumenti

Esurientes implevit bonis,

et divites dimisit inanes.

Suscepit Israel

a tre voci

Suscepit Israel puerum suum,

recordatus misericordiae suae:

Sicut locutus est

ad una voce sola et sei instrumenti in dialogo

sicut locutus est ad patres nostros:

Abraham et semini eius in saecula.

Gloria Patri

a tre voci – due de le quali cantano in Echo

Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto.

Sicut erat in principio

tutti gli strumenti et voci, et va cantato et sonato forte

Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper,

et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

INTONATION

God, make speed to save me!

RESPONSE

for six voices and six instruments

Lord, make haste to help me!

Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!

Alleluia!

PSALM 109 (A.V. 110): THE LORD SAID

for six voices and six instruments.

Refrains can be played or omitted according to the performer’s taste.

The Lord said to my Lord:

“Sit at my right hand,

Until I make your enemies

Your footstool”.

The Lord shall send forth from Zion

Your mighty sceptre.

Rule in the midst of your foes!

Your people will offer themselves freely

On the day you lead your host

Upon the holy mountains.

From the womb of the morning

Like dew your youth will come to you.

The Lord has sworn and will not change his mind:

You are a priest forever after the order of Melchizedek.

The Lord is at your right hand;

He will shatter kings on the day of his wrath.

He will judge among the nations, filling them with corpses:

He will shatter chiefs in many lands.

He will drink from the brook on the way: therefore he will lift up his head.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!

CONCERTO: NIGRA SUM

Motet for solo voice

I am black but comely, o ye daughters of Jerusalem. Therefore the King hath

loved me and hath brought me into his chambers, and said to me:

“Arise up, my love and come away. For the winter is past, the rains are over and

gone, and the flowers appear in our land. The time for pruning is at hand.

PSALM 112 (A.V. 113): LAUDATE PUERI

for eight solo voices and organ

Praise the Lord, O servants!

praise the name of the Lord!

Blessed be the name of the Lord,

from this time forth and for ever more.

From the rising of the sun to the going down of the same,

the Lord’s name is praised.

The Lord is high above all nations and his glory above the heavens.

Who is like unto the Lord our God who is seated on high, who bends low to

behold the things that are in heaven and on the earth?

He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy out of the mire,

To make him sit with princes, even with the princes of his people.

He gives the barren woman a home, making her the joyful mother of children.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the

beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!

CONCERTO: PULCHRA ES

for two voices

You are beautiful, my love, beautiful and comely. O daughter of Jerusalem,

terrible as an army drawn up for battle. Turn away your eyes from me,

for they overcome me.

PSALM 121 (A.V.122): LAETATUS SUM

for six voices

I was glad when they said to me: “Let us go into the house of the Lord!

Our feet shall stand within your gates,

O Jerusalem!

Jerusalem is built as a city which is bound firmly together.

To which the tribes go up, the tribes of the Lord,

as was decreed for Israel, to give thanks

To the name of the Lord.

For there is the seat of judgment:

The seat of the house of David.

Pray for the peace of Jerusalem:

May those who love you prosper.

Peace be within your walls,

And security within your towers!

For my brethren and companions’ sake,

I will say, “Peace be in you!”

For the sake of the house of the Lord our God,

I will seek your good.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is Now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!

CONCERTO: DUO SERAPHIM

for three voices

Two seraphim cried out to one another

Holy, holy, holy,

Lord God of Hosts,

The whole earth is full of his glory.

There are three that give testimony in heaven:

the Father, the Word, and the Holy Spirit,

and these three are one.

Holy, holy, holy,

Lord God of Hosts,

The whole earth is full of his glory.

PSALM 126 (A.V. 127): NISI DOMINUS

for ten voices

Unless the Lord builds the house,

Those who build it labour in vain.

Unless the Lord watches over the city,

The watchman stays awake in vain.

It is vain that you rise before light,

And go late to rest,

Eating the bread of anxious toil:

For he gives sleep to his beloved.

Lo, children are a heritage from the Lord,

The fruit of the womb is a reward.

Like arrows in the hand of a warrior

Are the sons of one’s youth.

Happy is the man that has his quiver full of them:

He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies at the gate.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!

CONCERTO: AUDI CŒLUM

for one solo voice at the beginning, then for six voices at the end

Heaven, hear my words,

full of desire

and suffused with joy.

Echo: I hear!

Tell me,

who is she who rises bright

as the dawn,

that I may praise her?

Echo: I shall tell you!

Tell me,

For she is fair as the moon

and bright as the sun,

and fills heaven and earth with joy, Maria.

Echo: Maria!

The sweet Virgin Mary,

foretold by the prophet Ezekiel,

at the portal in the East.

Echo: Such a one!

The holy and happy portal

through which death was driven out

and life was led in.

Echo: So it is!

She who ever intercedes

between men and God

to take away their sins.

Echo: She intercedes!

Let us all therefore follow her,

Through whose grace we are granted

Eternal life.

Echo: Let us follow!

May God be our guardian,

Father and Son,

And our Mother,

Whose sweet name we invoke,

Be a comfort to the wretched.

Echo: Amen!

Blessed art thou, O Virgin Mary,

World without end.

PSALM 147 (147 A.V. vv 12-20): LAUDA JERUSALEM

for seven voices

Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem:

Praise your God, O Zion.

For he strengthens the bars of your gates:

He blesses your sons within you.

He makes peace in your borders:

And fills you with the finest of wheat.

He sends forth his command to the earth:

And his word runs swiftly.

He gives snow like wool:

And scatters hoarfrost like ashes.

He casts forth his ice like morsels;

Who is able to withstand his frost?

He sends forth his word, and melts them:

He blows with his wind, and the waters flow.

He declares his word to Jacob:

His statutes and ordinances to Israel.

He has not dealt thus with any other nation:

Nor do they know his laws.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is Now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen!

SONATA SOPRA SANCTA MARIA

for eight voices

Holy Mary, pray for us!

HYMN: HAIL, STAR OF THE SEA

for eight voices

Hail, star of the sea,

Blest portal of heaven,

Ever Virgin Mother,

Of the Lord most high!

By Gabriel’s greeting “Ave”,

Uttered long ago,

Eva’s name reversing,

Pour peace on us below.

Ritornello a 5

Break the captives’ fetters,

Light on blindness pour;

All our ills expelling,

Ever bliss implore.

Ritornello a 5

Show thyself a mother,

Offer him our sighs,

Who for us incarnate,

Did not thee despise.

Ritornello a 5

Virgin of all virgins,

Free and blameless take us.

Gentlest of the gentle,

Chaste and gentle make us.

Ritornello a 5

Still as on we journey,

Help our weak endeavour,

Till with thee and Jesus

We rejoice forever.

Father, Son, and Spirit,

Three in One confessing,

We give equal glory,

Equal praise and blessing.

Amen.

MAGNIFICAT

Verse 1 for seven voices and six instruments

My soul doth magnify the Lord:

Verse 2 for three voices

and my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour.

Verse 3 for one solo voice and six instruments playing as loudly as possible

For he hath regarded: the lowliness of his hand-maiden.

For behold, from henceforth: all generations shall call me blessed.

Verse 4 for three voices and two instruments

For he that is mighty hath magnified me:

and holy is his name.

Verse 5 for six solo voices in dialogue

And his mercy is on them that fear him:

throughout all generations.

Verse 6 for one voice and three instruments

He hath showed strength with his arm: he hath scattered the proud in the

imagination of their hearts.

Verse 7 for one voice and two instruments

He hath put down the mighty from their seat:

and hath exalted the humble and meek.

Verse 8 for two voices and four instruments

He hath filled the hungry with good things:

and the rich he hath sent empty away.

Verse 9 for three voices

He hath relieved his servant Israel,

remembering his mercy.

Verse 10 for one solo voice and six instruments in dialogue

As he promised our forefathers,

Abraham and his seed, for ever.

Verse 11 for three voices, two of which are in echo

Glory be to the Father and to the Son: and to the Holy Spirit,

Verse 12 all the instruments and voices singing and playing forte

As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be: world without end. Amen.

JORDI SAVALL

“Jordi Savall dà voce a un’eredità culturale comune infinitamente varia. È un

uomo per i nostri tempi.” (The Guardian)

Jordi Savall è una delle personalità musicali più polivalenti della sua generazione.

Da oltre cinquant’anni fa conoscere al mondo meraviglie musicali rimaste

nell’oscurità dell’indifferenza e dell’oblio. Dedito alla ricerca di queste musiche

antiche, le legge e le interpreta con la sua viola da gamba o in veste di direttore.

Le sue attività come concertista, pedagogo, ricercatore e creatore di nuovi

progetti, sia musicali che culturali, ne fanno uno dei principali artefici del

fenomeno di rivalorizzazione della musica storica. È fondatore, insieme con

Montserrat Figueras, dei gruppi musicali Hespèrion XXI (1974), La Capella Reial

de Catalunya (1987) e Le Concert des Nations (1989), con i quali esplora e crea un

universo di emozioni e bellezza, offrendolo al mondo e a milioni di amanti della

musica. Con la sua fondamentale partecipazione al film di Alain Corneau Tutte le

mattine del mondo (vincitore del Premio César per la migliore colonna sonora), la

sua intensa attività di concertista (circa 140 concerti all’anno), la sua discografia

(6 incisioni all’anno) e la creazione nel 1998, con Montserrat Figueras, di una

propria casa discografica, Alia Vox, Jordi Savall dimostra che la musica antica

non è necessariamente elitaria, ma interessa invece un grande pubblico di tutte le

età, sempre più numeroso e vario. Nel corso della sua lunga carriera ha registrato

e pubblicato più di 230 dischi di repertori di musica medievale, rinascimentale,

barocca e dell’epoca classica, con un’attenzione speciale al patrimonio musicale

ispanico e mediterraneo, dischi che hanno meritato molti riconoscimenti, come il

Midem Awards, l’International Classical Music Awards e un Grammy Award. I

suoi programmi di concerto hanno fatto della musica uno strumento di

mediazione per l’intesa e la pace tra popoli e culture diverse e talvolta in

conflitto. Non per caso nel 2008 Jordi Savall fu nominato Ambasciatore

dell’Unione Europea per il dialogo interculturale e, assieme a Montserrat

Figueras, fu eletto “Artista per la Pace” nell’ambito del programma

“Ambasciatori di buona volontà” dell’UNESCO. Tra il 2020 e il 2021, in occasione

del 250° anniversario di Ludwig van Beethoven, ha diretto l’integrale delle sue

sinfonie con l’orchestra Le Concert des Nations e le ha registrate in due CD dal

titolo Beethoven Révolution. L’impatto sul mercato discografico internazionale è

stato definito addirittura come “un miracolo” (Fanfare) e la critica tedesca ha

conferito al volume II il Schallplattenkritik Prize come miglior disco orchestrale.

La sua feconda carriera musicale è stata premiata con i più alti riconoscimenti

nazionali e internazionali, tra i quali bisogna ricordare il titolo di Dottore

Honoris Causa delle Università di Évora (Portogallo), di Barcellona, di Lovanio

(Belgio), di Basilea (Svizzera) e di Utrecht (Paesi Bassi), la nomina a Cavaliere

della Legion d’Onore della Repubblica francese, il Premio Internazionale di

Musica per la Pace del Ministero di Cultura e Scienza della Bassa Sassonia, la

Medaglia d’oro della Generalitat de Catalunya, il Premio Helena Vaz da Silva, il

prestigioso Premio Léonie Sonning, considerato il Nobel della musica; è inoltre

membro d’onore della Royal Philharmonic Society, dell’Accademia reale svedese

di musica e dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

“Jordi Savall testifies to a common cultural inheritance of infinite variety. He is a

man for our time.” (The Guardian)

Jordi Savall is one of the most versatile musical personalities of his generation.

For more than fifty years, he has rescued musical gems from the obscurity of

neglect and oblivion and given them back for all to enjoy. A tireless researcher

into early music, he interprets and performs the repertory both as a gambist and

a conductor. His activities as a concert performer, teacher, researcher and creator

of new musical and cultural projects have made him a leading figure in the

reappraisal of historical music. Together with Montserrat Figueras, he founded

the ensembles Hespèrion XXI (1974), La Capella Reial de Catalunya (1987) and

Le Concert des Nations (1989), with whom he explores and creates a world of

emotion and beauty shared with millions of early music enthusiasts around the

world. With his key participation in Alain Corneau’s film Tous les Matins du

Monde (awarded the César Cinema Prize for the best soundtrack), his intense

concert activity (about 140 concerts per year), his record releases (6 recordings

per year) and the creation in 1998, together with Montserrat Figueras, of his own

record label, Alia Vox, Jordi Savall has shown that early music does not have to

be elitist, but rather that it appeals to an increasingly wide and diverse audience

of all age groups. Jordi Savall has recorded and released more than 230 discs

covering the Medieval, Renaissance, Baroque and Classical music repertories,

with a special focus on the Hispanic and Mediterranean musical heritage,

receiving many awards and distinctions such as the Midem Classical Award, the

International Classical Music Award and the Grammy Award. His concert

programmes have made music an instrument of mediation to achieve

understanding and peace between different and sometimes warring peoples and

cultures. Accordingly, guest artists appearing with his ensembles include Arab,

Israeli, Turkish, Greek, Armenian, Afghan, Mexican and North American

musicians. In 2008 Jordi Savall was appointed European Union Ambassador for

intercultural dialogue and, together with Montserrat Figueras, was named

“Artist for Peace” under the UNESCO “Good Will Ambassadors” programme.

Between 2020 and 2021, to mark Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, he

conducted the complete symphonies with Le Concert des Nations and recorded

them in 2 CDs entitled Beethoven Révolution. The impact they have had in the

record market worldwide has been defined as “a miracle” (Fanfare), and volume II

has been distinguished with the Schallplattenkritik Prize for the best orchestral

record. Jordi Savall’s prolific musical career has brought him the highest national

and international distinctions, including honorary doctorates from the

Universities of Evora (Portugal), Barcelona (Catalonia), Louvain (Belgium) and

Basel (Switzerland), the order of Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (France), the

Praetorius Music Prize awarded by the Ministry of Culture and Science of Lower

Saxony, the Gold Medal of the Generalitat of Catalonia, the Helena Vaz da Silva

Award and the prestigious Léonie Sonning Prize, which is considered the Nobel

prize of the music world. This year, he has been elected Honorary Member by

the Royal Philharmonic Society, the Royal Swedish Academy of Music and la

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

LA CAPELLA REIAL DE CATALUNYA

Sul modello delle famose “Cappelle reali” medievali, per le quali furono creati i

numerosi capolavori di musica sacra e profana della penisola iberica, Montserrat

Figueras e Jordi Savall fondarono nel 1987 La Capella Reial, uno dei primi

complessi vocali consacrati all’interpretazione delle musiche del Siglo de oro in

base a criteri storici e con l’uso esclusivo di voci ispaniche e latine. Dal 1990

questa formazione gode regolarmente del patronato del Governo Regionale della

Catalogna; da quel momento ha assunto la denominazione “La Capella Reial de

Catalunya”. Questo nuovo complesso si è dedicato al recupero e

all’interpretazione, sempre secondo criteri storici, del patrimonio vocale

polifonico medievale e dei Secoli d’Oro ispanici ed europei anteriori al XIX

secolo. Lungo la stessa linea artistica di Hespèrion XXI, e ogni volta con il

massimo rispetto della profonda dimensione spirituale e artistica delle opere, La

Capella Reial de Catalunya ha saputo combinare magistralmente la qualità e

l’adeguamento allo stile dell’epoca, insieme alla declamazione e alla proiezione

espressiva del testo poetico. Il suo ampio repertorio va dalla musica medievale

delle culture del Mediterraneo fino ai grandi maestri del Rinascimento e del

Barocco. Tra i suoi programmi concertistici più celebri figurano la Missa de

Batalla di Cererols, i Vespri di Monteverdi, le Cantigas di Alfonso X, El Llibre

Vermell di Montserrat, le canzoni sefardite, la musica del Misteri d’Elx, le romanze

del Don Chisciotte di Cervantes, i canzonieri del Siglo de Oro e il Requiem di

Mozart. Recentemente ha eseguito e registrato la Passione secondo San Marco di

Bach, il Messiah di Haendel, l’oratorio Juditha Triumphans di Vivaldi, l’Oratorio di

Natale di Bach e La Creazione di Haydn, che ha riscosso un grande successo di

critica internazionale. Questo complesso, che ha trionfato negli ambiti barocco e

classico, ha dato ottima prova anche in composizioni contemporanee di Arvo

Pärt. Merita una menzione particolare la sua partecipazione alla colonna sonora

del film Jeanne la Pucelle (1993) di Jacques Rivette, sulla vita di Giovanna d’Arco.

Nel 1992, La Capella Reial de Catalunya debutta nel genere dell’opera con la

partecipazione, come coro, a tutte le rappresentazioni in cui figura Le Concert

des Nations. La discografia propria di questo ensemble comprende più di 40 CD,

che hanno più volte ricevuto premi e riconoscimenti, fra cui il Midem Classical

Award e il Grammy Award. Sotto la direzione di Jordi Savall, La Capella Reial

de Catalunya partecipa regolarmente, fin dalla sua fondazione, ai festival

internazionali di musica antica, e continua a svolgere un’intensa attività di

concerti e registrazioni in varie parti del mondo.

Following the model of the famous Medieval “royal chapels” for which the great

masterpieces of both religious and secular music were composed on the Iberian

Peninsula, in 1987 Montserrat Figueras and Jordi Savall founded La Capella

Reial, one of the first vocal groups devoted to the performance of Golden Age

music on historical principles and consisting exclusively of Hispanic and Latin

voices. In 1990, when the ensemble received the regular patronage of the

Generalitat of Catalonia, it changed its name to La Capella Reial de Catalunya.

The newly-formed ensemble specialized in the recovery and performance on

historical principles of the polyphonic and vocal music of Spain and Europe from

the Middle Ages and Golden Age up to the 19th century. La Capella Reial de

Catalunya shares with Hespèrion XXI the same artistic outlook and goals, rooted

in respect for the profoundly spiritual and artistic dimension of each work,

combining quality and authenticity regarding the style of the period with a

careful attention to the declamation and expressive projection of the poetic text.

The ensemble’s extensive repertory ranges from the Medieval music of the

various cultures of the Mediterranean to the great masters of the Renaissance

and the Baroque. Some of their most celebrated concert programs are the Missa

de Batalla by Joan Cererols, Vespro della Beata Vergine by Claudio Monteverdi, the

Cantigas of Alfonso X (the Wise), El Llibre Vermell of Montserrat, Sephardic

songs, the music of The Elche Mystery Play, the ballads from Miguel de Cervantes’s

Don Quijote, the Cancioneros del Siglo de Oro (the Songbooks of the Golden Age) and

Mozart’s Requiem. Recently, the group has also performed and recorded J. S.

Bach’s Saint Mark’s Passion, Haendel’s Messiah, Vivaldi’s oratorio Juditha

Triumphans, J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, and Joseph Haydn’s The Creation,

which has won international critical acclaim. The group has distinguished itself

in various Baroque and Classical opera repertories, as well as in contemporary

works by Arvo Pärt. The Capella Reial de Catalunya played on de Jacques

Rivette’s soundtrack of the film Jeanne La Pucelle (1993) on the life of Joan of Arc.

In 1992, La Capella Reial de Catalunya made their opera debut accompanying all

the performances of Le Concert des Nations. They have received various awards

and distinctions in recognition of their more than 40 CDs, notably the Midem

Classical Award and the Grammy Award. Under the direction of Jordi Savall, La

Capella Reial de Catalunya pursue an intense programme of concerts and

recordings all over the world, and since the ensemble’s creation it has regularly

performed at the major international early music festivals.

LE CONCERT DES NATIONS

L’orchestra Le Concert des Nations fu creata da Jordi Savall e Montserrat

Figueras nel 1989 in occasione della preparazione del progetto Canticum Beatae

Virginis di Charpentier con l’obiettivo di disporre di una formazione con

strumenti d’epoca capace di interpretare un repertorio che spaziasse dal barocco

al romanticismo (1600-1850). Il suo nome deriva dall’opera di François Couperin

Les Nations, un concetto che rappresenta l’unione dei gusti musicali e la

premonizione che l’arte in Europa avrebbe portato per sempre il suo proprio

sigillo, quello dell’Illuminismo. Diretta da Jordi Savall, Le Concert des Nations fu

la prima orchestra a essere formata da una maggioranza di musicisti provenienti

da paesi latini (Spagna, America Latina, Francia, Italia, Portogallo etc.), tutti

specialisti riconosciuti a livello internazionale nell’interpretazione di musica

antica con strumenti originali d’epoca e criteri storici. Fin dall’inizio, ha