mercoledì 12 Febbraio 2025
Politica Interna

REGIONALI, BALDINO (M5S): CHI TRA FICO O COSTA CANDIDATI IN CAMPANIA? SCELTE DEI TERRITORI, BISOGNA VINCERE E PROPORRE PROGETTO UNITARIO

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 12 Febbraio 2025

*REGIONALI,BALDINO (M5S): CHI TRA FICO O COSTA CANDIDATI IN CAMPANIA? SCELTE DEI TERRITORI,BISOGNA VINCERE E PROPORRE PROGETTO UNITARIO* Se candidare Roberto Fico o Sergio Costa in Campania? “Queste sono votazioni che devono fare i territori,a me interessa che si vinca e che si proponga un progetto unitario”. Così a Rai Radio1,ospite di Un Giorno da Pecora,la deputata del M5S Vittoria Baldino. *Davide Campione* ‘Un Giorno da Pecora – Radio1’ Tel. +39 06-36.86.56.23 *Web: **http://ungiornodapecora.rai.it/ * *Facebook: **bit.ly/ungiornodapecoraFB* *Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/1giornodapecora * *P Please consider the environment – Do you really need to print this email?*

