(AGENPARL) - Roma, 12 Febbraio 2025

*REGIONALI,BALDINO (M5S): CHI TRA FICO O COSTA CANDIDATI IN CAMPANIA? SCELTE DEI TERRITORI,BISOGNA VINCERE E PROPORRE PROGETTO UNITARIO* Se candidare Roberto Fico o Sergio Costa in Campania? "Queste sono votazioni che devono fare i territori,a me interessa che si vinca e che si proponga un progetto unitario". Così a Rai Radio1,ospite di Un Giorno da Pecora,la deputata del M5S Vittoria Baldino.